Comparison of Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. (ECF) and ATIF Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ATIF)

We are comparing Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ECF) and ATIF Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ATIF) on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They both are Asset Management companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. 10 37.90 N/A 1.14 9.34 ATIF Holdings Limited 4 28.04 N/A 0.04 84.36

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. and ATIF Holdings Limited. ATIF Holdings Limited appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. The company that is currently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower P/E ratio. Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd.’s shares have been trading at lower P/E ratio which means it is currently more affordable than ATIF Holdings Limited.

Profitability

Table 2 has Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. and ATIF Holdings Limited’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% ATIF Holdings Limited 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. and ATIF Holdings Limited has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 40.2% and 0%. Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd.’s share held by insiders are 0.44%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. 0.28% 3.6% 8.44% 16.76% 10.7% 24.1% ATIF Holdings Limited 5.45% 1.23% 0% 0% 0% -33.54%

For the past year Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. had bullish trend while ATIF Holdings Limited had bearish trend.

Summary

On 6 of the 7 factors Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. beats ATIF Holdings Limited.

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc. The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets. The fund primarily invests in convertible securities. It invests in stocks of companies across market capitalizations. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Bank of America Merrill Lynch All U.S. Convertibles Index, Barclays Balanced U.S. Convertibles Index, and S&P 500 Index. It was formerly known as Ellsworth Fund Ltd. Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. was formed on June 27, 1986 and is domiciled in the United States.