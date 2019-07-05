Comparison of Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. (ECF) and Altisource Asset Management Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC)

This is a contrast between Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ECF) and Altisource Asset Management Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC) based on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Asset Management and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. 9 35.41 N/A 1.38 7.07 Altisource Asset Management Corporation 28 1.38 N/A -6.88 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% Altisource Asset Management Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. and Altisource Asset Management Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 40.2% and 34.7% respectively. Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd.’s share owned by insiders are 0.44%. Insiders Competitively, owned 9.3% of Altisource Asset Management Corporation shares.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. -0.71% 0.41% 2.1% 6.57% 2.85% 13.27% Altisource Asset Management Corporation -17.56% -32.98% -27.13% -60.06% -69.96% -32.5%

For the past year Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. has 13.27% stronger performance while Altisource Asset Management Corporation has -32.5% weaker performance.

Summary

On 4 of the 5 factors Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. beats Altisource Asset Management Corporation.

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc. The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets. The fund primarily invests in convertible securities. It invests in stocks of companies across market capitalizations. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Bank of America Merrill Lynch All U.S. Convertibles Index, Barclays Balanced U.S. Convertibles Index, and S&P 500 Index. It was formerly known as Ellsworth Fund Ltd. Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. was formed on June 27, 1986 and is domiciled in the United States.