Comparison of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (EARN) and AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNCB)

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) and AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNCB), both competing one another are REIT – Residential companies. We will compare their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT 11 -10.57 N/A 0.13 85.41 AGNC Investment Corp. 26 -13.49 N/A -1.59 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT and AGNC Investment Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT 0.00% 1% 0.1% AGNC Investment Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT and AGNC Investment Corp. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT 0 0 1 3.00 AGNC Investment Corp. 0 0 0 0.00

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT’s upside potential currently stands at 14.16% and an $12.5 consensus target price.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT and AGNC Investment Corp. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 63.5% and 29.8%. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT’s share owned by insiders are 2.4%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT 0.62% 5.48% -2.57% -1.98% 1.7% 11.05% AGNC Investment Corp. -1.62% 0.12% 0.13% 0.83% -1.35% 0.71%

For the past year Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT’s stock price has bigger growth than AGNC Investment Corp.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT beats AGNC Investment Corp.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT, a real estate investment trust, specializes in acquiring, investing in, and managing residential mortgage-and real estate-related assets. It acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), including agency pools and agency collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs); and non-agency RMBS comprising non-agency CMOs, such as investment grade and non-investment grade. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust. As a result, it would not be subject to corporate income tax on that portion of its net income that is distributed to shareholders. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT was founded in 2012 and is based in Old Greenwich, Connecticut.