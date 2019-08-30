Comparison of Ellington Financial Inc. (EFC) and Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC) and Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY), both competing one another are Mortgage Investment companies. We will contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ellington Financial Inc. 18 7.27 N/A 1.37 12.79 Ally Financial Inc. 30 2.00 N/A 3.91 8.42

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Ellington Financial Inc. and Ally Financial Inc. Ally Financial Inc. appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Ellington Financial Inc. The company that is more expensive between the two has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Ellington Financial Inc.’s current price-to-earnings ratio is higher than that of Ally Financial Inc., which means that it is the expensive of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ellington Financial Inc. 0.00% 7.1% 1.2% Ally Financial Inc. 0.00% 9.5% 0.7%

Volatility & Risk

Ellington Financial Inc. has a beta of 0.41 and its 59.00% less volatile than S&P 500. In other hand, Ally Financial Inc. has beta of 1.3 which is 30.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Ellington Financial Inc. and Ally Financial Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ellington Financial Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Ally Financial Inc. 0 2 0 2.00

Ellington Financial Inc.’s upside potential is 2.97% at a $18 average price target. Ally Financial Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $33 average price target and a 5.16% potential upside. The results provided earlier shows that Ally Financial Inc. appears more favorable than Ellington Financial Inc., based on analyst view.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Ellington Financial Inc. and Ally Financial Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 49% and 0% respectively. Insiders owned 0.8% of Ellington Financial Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.4% of Ally Financial Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ellington Financial Inc. -2.02% -3.64% -3.32% 6.65% 7.24% 14.02% Ally Financial Inc. -3.46% 4.94% 10.7% 22.98% 20.24% 45.23%

For the past year Ellington Financial Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Ally Financial Inc.

Summary

Ally Financial Inc. beats on 7 of the 11 factors Ellington Financial Inc.

Ally Financial Inc., a diversified financial services company, provides a range of financial products and services for consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate clients in the United States. It offers dealer financial services, including automotive finance and insurance products, mortgage finance, and corporate finance. The company also provides automotive finance services for consumers and automotive dealers, such as inventory financing and leasing for new and used vehicles; term loans, including real estate, automotive fleet financing, and transportation and equipment financing; and vehicle remarketing services, as well as vehicle service contracts (VCSs) and guaranteed asset protection (GAP) waiver products. In addition, it offers retail automotive financing for new and used vehicles, and leasing for new vehicles; consumer finance protection and insurance products, such as VSCs, vehicle maintenance contracts (VMCs), and GAP products; and commercial insurance products. Further, the company, through its subsidiary, Ally Bank provides savings and money market accounts, certificates of deposit, interest-bearing checking accounts, trust accounts, and individual retirement accounts; and online and mobile banking, electronic bill pay, remote deposit, and electronic funds transfer. It also engages in the management of held-for-investment mortgage loan portfolio that includes the execution of bulk purchases of jumbo and low-to-moderate income mortgage loans originated by third parties. The company was formerly known as GMAC Inc. and changed its name to Ally Financial Inc. in May 2010. Ally Financial Inc. was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Detroit, Michigan.