Comparison of Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) and Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

We are contrasting Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) and Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation. They both are Drug Manufacturers – Major companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eli Lilly and Company 117 4.39 N/A 2.71 40.19 Johnson & Johnson 136 4.16 N/A 6.03 21.60

Table 1 highlights Eli Lilly and Company and Johnson & Johnson’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Johnson & Johnson appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Eli Lilly and Company. When company has higher price-to-earnings means it is more expensive than its counterpart currently. Eli Lilly and Company has been trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than Johnson & Johnson, which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Eli Lilly and Company and Johnson & Johnson’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eli Lilly and Company 0.00% 67.7% 14.8% Johnson & Johnson 0.00% 24.9% 10%

Risk & Volatility

A 0.18 beta indicates that Eli Lilly and Company is 82.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500. Johnson & Johnson on the other hand, has 0.68 beta which makes it 32.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Eli Lilly and Company are 1.1 and 0.8 respectively. Its competitor Johnson & Johnson’s Current Ratio is 1.4 and its Quick Ratio is 1.1. Johnson & Johnson can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Eli Lilly and Company.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown Eli Lilly and Company and Johnson & Johnson’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Eli Lilly and Company 0 2 5 2.71 Johnson & Johnson 0 2 3 2.60

Eli Lilly and Company’s average price target is $134.43, while its potential upside is 17.87%. Meanwhile, Johnson & Johnson’s average price target is $148.8, while its potential upside is 16.06%. The information presented earlier suggests that Eli Lilly and Company looks more robust than Johnson & Johnson as far as analyst view.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 83.7% of Eli Lilly and Company shares are owned by institutional investors while 69.2% of Johnson & Johnson are owned by institutional investors. Eli Lilly and Company’s share owned by insiders are 12.1%. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.07% of Johnson & Johnson shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eli Lilly and Company 0.4% -3.36% -7.81% -6.83% 11.15% -5.85% Johnson & Johnson 0.34% -6.56% -8.26% -1.08% -1.48% 0.91%

For the past year Eli Lilly and Company has -5.85% weaker performance while Johnson & Johnson has 0.91% stronger performance.

Summary

Eli Lilly and Company beats on 7 of the 12 factors Johnson & Johnson.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. The company offers endocrinology products to treat diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions; and testosterone deficiency. It also provides neuroscience products for the treatment of depressive disorders, diabetic peripheral neuropathic pain, anxiety disorders, fibromyalgia, and chronic musculoskeletal pain; schizophrenia; attention-deficit hyperactivity disorders; depressive, obsessive-compulsive, bulimia nervosa, and panic disorders; and positron emission tomography imaging of beta-amyloid neurotic plaques in adult brains. In addition, the company offers products to treat non-small cell lung, colorectal, head and neck, pancreatic, metastatic breast, ovarian, bladder, and metastatic gastric cancers, as well as malignant pleural mesothelioma; and cardiovascular products to treat erectile dysfunction and benign prostatic hyperplasia; and migraine headaches. Further, it provides animal health products, such as cattle feed additives; protein supplements for cows; leanness and performance enhancers for swine and cattle; antibiotics to treat respiratory and other diseases in cattle, swine, and poultry; anticoccidial agents for poultry; and chewable tablets that kill fleas and prevent flea infestations, and heartworm diseases, as well as controls intestinal parasite infections. Additionally, the company offers vaccinev to prevent Lyme disease, bronchial infections, rabies, and various infectious diseases in dogs, cats, and horses. It has collaboration agreements with Daiichi Sankyo Co., Ltd., Incyte Corporation, Pfizer Inc., AstraZeneca, William Sansum Diabetes Center, Purdue University, and Nektar Therapeutics. Eli Lilly and Company was founded in 1876 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. Its Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, RoC, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand. This segment also provides women's health products, such as sanitary pads under the STAYFREE and CAREFREE brands, and tampons under the o.b. brand; wound care products comprising adhesive bandages under the BAND-AID brand and first aid products under the NEOSPORIN brand. The company's Pharmaceutical segment offers various products in the areas of immunology, infectious diseases and vaccines, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolic, and pulmonary hypertension diseases. Its Medical Devices segment provides orthopedic products; general surgery, biosurgical, endomechanical, and energy products; electrophysiology products to treat cardiovascular disease; sterilization and disinfection products to reduce surgical infection; diabetes care products that include blood glucose monitoring; and vision care products, such as disposable contact lenses and ophthalmic products related to cataract and laser refractive surgery. The company markets its products to general public, retail outlets and distributors, wholesalers, hospitals, and health care professionals for prescription use, as well as for use in the professional fields by physicians, nurses, hospitals, eye care professionals, and clinics. Johnson & Johnson was founded in 1885 and is based in New Brunswick, New Jersey.