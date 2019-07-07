Comparison of Electromed Inc. (ELMD) and Invacare Corporation (NYSE:IVC)

Electromed Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD) and Invacare Corporation (NYSE:IVC) are two firms in the Medical Appliances & Equipment that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Electromed Inc. 5 1.44 N/A 0.24 23.62 Invacare Corporation 7 0.19 N/A -1.38 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Electromed Inc. and Invacare Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Electromed Inc. and Invacare Corporation’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Electromed Inc. 0.00% 8.5% 7.3% Invacare Corporation 0.00% -11.9% -4.6%

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 0.24 shows that Electromed Inc. is 76.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Invacare Corporation’s 125.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 2.25 beta.

Liquidity

Electromed Inc. has a Current Ratio of 7.4 and a Quick Ratio of 6.6. Competitively, Invacare Corporation’s Current Ratio is 2 and has 1.3 Quick Ratio. Electromed Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Invacare Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Electromed Inc. and Invacare Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Electromed Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Invacare Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Electromed Inc. and Invacare Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 24.8% and 0%. 9.2% are Electromed Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.9% are Invacare Corporation’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Electromed Inc. 3.74% -1.77% -0.18% -15.78% 5.31% 9.04% Invacare Corporation -5.62% -1.85% 29.51% -0.58% -60.17% 60.23%

For the past year Electromed Inc. has weaker performance than Invacare Corporation

Summary

Electromed Inc. beats on 6 of the 9 factors Invacare Corporation.

Electromed, Inc. develops, manufactures, markets, and sells airway clearance therapy and related products in the United States and internationally. The company offers SmartVest airway clearance system that consists of an inflatable therapy garment, a programmable air pulse generator, and a patented single-hose that delivers air pulses from the generator to the garment to patients with compromised pulmonary function; and SmartVest SQL System that provides advanced generator programmability and an enhanced pause feature with save, lock, and restore functionality. It also provides single patient use SmartVest and SmartVest Wrap products for health care providers working in intensive care units; and Aerobika, an oscillating positive expiratory pressure device. The company offers its products for patients with chronic lung issues, including bronchiectasis, cystic fibrosis, and neuromuscular disease. Electromed, Inc. markets its products primarily to physicians and health care providers, as well as directly to patients. The company was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in New Prague, Minnesota.

Invacare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and exports medical equipment for use in home health care, retail, and extended care markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America/Home Medical Equipment, Institutional Products Group, Europe, and the Asia/Pacific. It offers mobility and seating products, such as power wheelchairs under the Invacare TDX brand; custom manual wheelchairs under the Invacare, Invacare Top End, and KÃ¼schall brand names; and seating and positioning products. The company also provides lifestyle products, including pressure relieving overlays and mattress replacement systems under the Invacare Softform and microAIR brands; safe resident handling products; residential care and home beds and bed accessories, and manual wheelchairs under the Invacare brand name; and personal care products. In addition, the company offers respiratory therapy products comprising stationary oxygen concentrators under the Perfecto2, Perfecto2 V, and Platinum brands; Invacare HomeFill oxygen systems; and Invacare SOLO2 and XPO2 transportable oxygen concentrators. Further, it sells and distributes healthcare furnishings consisting of long-term care beds, case goods, safe patient handling equipment, and other equipment and accessories for long-term care customers. It sells its products primarily to home medical equipment providers through retail and e-commerce channels, as well as to residential care operators, distributors, and government health service customers through its sales force, independent manufacturersÂ’ representatives, and distributors. Invacare Corporation was founded in 1885 and is headquartered in Elyria, Ohio.