Comparison of Electromed Inc. (ELMD) and Globus Medical Inc. (NYSE:GMED)

Electromed Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD) and Globus Medical Inc. (NYSE:GMED) compete against each other in the Medical Appliances & Equipment sector. We will contrast them and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Electromed Inc. 5 1.43 N/A 0.24 23.62 Globus Medical Inc. 44 5.68 N/A 1.48 29.12

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Electromed Inc. and Globus Medical Inc. Globus Medical Inc. has higher revenue and earnings than Electromed Inc. The business with a lower price-to-earnings ratio is currently more affordable of the two stocks. Electromed Inc. is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Globus Medical Inc., indicating that it is currently more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Electromed Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD) and Globus Medical Inc. (NYSE:GMED)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Electromed Inc. 0.00% 8.5% 7.3% Globus Medical Inc. 0.00% 12.9% 11.8%

Risk & Volatility

Electromed Inc. has a 0.24 beta, while its volatility is 76.00% which is less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Globus Medical Inc.’s 19.00% volatility makes it less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 0.81 beta.

Liquidity

Electromed Inc. has a Current Ratio of 7.4 and a Quick Ratio of 6.6. Competitively, Globus Medical Inc.’s Current Ratio is 7.8 and has 6 Quick Ratio. Globus Medical Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Electromed Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Electromed Inc. and Globus Medical Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Electromed Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Globus Medical Inc. 0 1 2 2.67

Globus Medical Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $57.67 consensus target price and a 39.37% potential upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Electromed Inc. and Globus Medical Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 24.8% and 91.7% respectively. Insiders held roughly 9.2% of Electromed Inc.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.9% of Globus Medical Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Electromed Inc. 3.74% -1.77% -0.18% -15.78% 5.31% 9.04% Globus Medical Inc. -1.55% -8.54% -6.96% -16.95% -12.26% -0.49%

For the past year Electromed Inc. has 9.04% stronger performance while Globus Medical Inc. has -0.49% weaker performance.

Summary

Globus Medical Inc. beats Electromed Inc. on 11 of the 11 factors.

Electromed, Inc. develops, manufactures, markets, and sells airway clearance therapy and related products in the United States and internationally. The company offers SmartVest airway clearance system that consists of an inflatable therapy garment, a programmable air pulse generator, and a patented single-hose that delivers air pulses from the generator to the garment to patients with compromised pulmonary function; and SmartVest SQL System that provides advanced generator programmability and an enhanced pause feature with save, lock, and restore functionality. It also provides single patient use SmartVest and SmartVest Wrap products for health care providers working in intensive care units; and Aerobika, an oscillating positive expiratory pressure device. The company offers its products for patients with chronic lung issues, including bronchiectasis, cystic fibrosis, and neuromuscular disease. Electromed, Inc. markets its products primarily to physicians and health care providers, as well as directly to patients. The company was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in New Prague, Minnesota.

Globus Medical, Inc., a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of musculoskeletal implants that promote healing in patients with spine disorders. The company offers products that address an array of spinal pathologies, anatomies, and surgical approaches. It provides fusion products that are used in cervical, thoracolumbar, sacral, and interbody/corpectomy fusion procedures to treat degenerative, deformity, tumor, and trauma conditions. The company also offers various disruptive technology products that provide material improvements to fusion procedures, such as minimally invasive surgical techniques, as well as new treatment alternatives, which include motion preservation technologies comprising dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous process spacer products; regenerative biologics technologies; and interventional pain management solutions, including treatments for vertebral compression fractures. In addition, it offers human tissue products, such as bone allografts, biomaterials, and soft tissue products for spine, orthopedics, sports medicine, dental, and wound care markets. The company sells its implants and related disposables primarily to hospitals through direct sales representatives and independent distributors in the United States and internationally. Globus Medical, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Audubon, Pennsylvania.