Comparison of electroCore Inc. (ECOR) and Antares Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS)

Both electroCore Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOR) and Antares Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS) are each other’s competitor in the Medical Instruments & Supplies industry. Thus the compare of their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio electroCore Inc. 4 41.31 N/A -2.06 0.00 Antares Pharma Inc. 3 5.98 N/A -0.04 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of electroCore Inc. and Antares Pharma Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets electroCore Inc. 0.00% -83% -74.9% Antares Pharma Inc. 0.00% -17.9% -7%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of electroCore Inc. is 10.1 while its Current Ratio is 10.7. Meanwhile, Antares Pharma Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.3 while its Quick Ratio is 1.9. electroCore Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Antares Pharma Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for electroCore Inc. and Antares Pharma Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score electroCore Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Antares Pharma Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively Antares Pharma Inc. has a consensus price target of $4.5, with potential upside of 39.75%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 15.6% of electroCore Inc. shares and 44.3% of Antares Pharma Inc. shares. 10.6% are electroCore Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 8.1% of Antares Pharma Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) electroCore Inc. -6% -28.43% -77.8% -77.58% -89.55% -77.48% Antares Pharma Inc. -2.45% -6.18% 16.42% 6.69% 24.61% 17.28%

For the past year electroCore Inc. has -77.48% weaker performance while Antares Pharma Inc. has 17.28% stronger performance.

Summary

Antares Pharma Inc. beats electroCore Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

electroCore, LLC, a bioelectronic medicine company, engages in developing a range of patient-administered non-invasive vagus nerve stimulation therapies for the treatment of various conditions in neurology, rheumatology, and other fields. It is developing gammaCore, a prescription-only vagus nerve stimulation therapy, for the acute treatment of pain associated with migraine and episodic cluster headache in adults. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Basking Ridge, New Jersey.

Antares Pharma, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing self-administered parenteral pharmaceutical products and technologies worldwide. The companyÂ’s injection products include OTREXUP that comprises of pre-filled methotrexate syringe and VIBEX self-injection system to enable rheumatoid arthritis (RA) and psoriasis patients to self-inject methotrexate at home; Sumatriptan Injection USP for the acute treatment of migraine and cluster headache; ZOMA-Jet and Twin-Jector, a needle-free auto injector to deliver human growth hormone treatment to children without the use of a needle; and VIBEX disposable pressure-assisted auto injectors. In addition, the company is developing VIBEX auto injectors for treating anaphylaxis; disposable pen injectors for diabetes and osteoporosis; Makena QuickShot auto injectors for reducing risk of preterm birth; and VIBEX QS Testosterone for testosterone replacement therapy for men who have testosterone deficiency. It has strategic alliances and partnership arrangements with Teva Pharmaceutical Industries, Ltd.; AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; Ferring Pharmaceuticals Inc.; and Ferring B.V. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Ewing, New Jersey.