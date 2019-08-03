Comparison of Elastic N.V. (ESTC) and SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX)

Both Elastic N.V. (NYSE:ESTC) and SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX) are each other’s competitor in the Application Software industry. Thus the contrast of their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Elastic N.V. 85 26.17 N/A -1.45 0.00 SecureWorks Corp. 17 1.79 N/A -0.42 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Elastic N.V. and SecureWorks Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Elastic N.V. (NYSE:ESTC) and SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Elastic N.V. 0.00% -62.7% -26% SecureWorks Corp. 0.00% -4.8% -3.2%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Elastic N.V. is 2.1 while its Current Ratio is 2.1. Meanwhile, SecureWorks Corp. has a Current Ratio of 1.1 while its Quick Ratio is 1.1. Elastic N.V. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than SecureWorks Corp.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Elastic N.V. and SecureWorks Corp.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Elastic N.V. 0 2 3 2.60 SecureWorks Corp. 0 0 0 0.00

$103.8 is Elastic N.V.’s average price target while its potential upside is 10.04%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Elastic N.V. and SecureWorks Corp. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 61.5% and 98.4%. Insiders owned roughly 12.2% of Elastic N.V.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 14.9% of SecureWorks Corp. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Elastic N.V. -0.35% 31% 16.35% 17.45% 0% 38.26% SecureWorks Corp. -4.56% -4.71% -37.97% -45.35% -5.09% -29.31%

For the past year Elastic N.V. had bullish trend while SecureWorks Corp. had bearish trend.

Summary

Elastic N.V. beats on 5 of the 8 factors SecureWorks Corp.

Elastic N.V. develops and delivers technology that enables users to search structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily provides Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization. Its Elastic Stack comprises products, such as Elasticsearch, a distributed, real-time search and analytics engine, and data store for various types of data, including textual, numerical, geospatial, structured, and unstructured; Kibana, a user interface, management, and configuration interface for the Elastic Stack; Beats, a single-purpose data shippers for sending data from edge machines to Elasticsearch or Logstash; and Logstash, a data processing pipeline for ingesting data into Elasticsearch or other storage systems. The company also offers software solutions on the Elastic Stack that address cases, including app search, site search, enterprise search, logging, metrics, application performance monitoring, business analytics, and security analytics. Its products are used by individual developers and organizations of a range of industries. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.

SecureWorks Corp. provides intelligence-driven information security solutions focused on protecting organizations from cyber-attacks. Its solutions enable organizations to fortify their cyber defenses to prevent security breaches, detect malicious activity in real time, prioritize and respond rapidly to security breaches, and predict emerging threats. As of February 3, 2017, the company served approximately 4,400 subscription clients across 61 countries. The company was formerly known as SecureWorks Holding Corporation and changed its name to SecureWorks Corp. in November 2015. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. SecureWorks Corp. is a subsidiary of Dell Technologies Inc.