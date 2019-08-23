Comparison of Elastic N.V. (ESTC) and Domo Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO)

Elastic N.V. (NYSE:ESTC) and Domo Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO) are two firms in the Application Software that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Elastic N.V. 86 23.18 N/A -1.45 0.00 Domo Inc. 33 4.31 N/A -5.39 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Elastic N.V. 0.00% -62.7% -26% Domo Inc. 0.00% -253.9% -49.1%

Liquidity

2.1 and 2.1 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Elastic N.V. Its rival Domo Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.7 and 1.7 respectively. Elastic N.V. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Domo Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Elastic N.V. and Domo Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Elastic N.V. 0 2 4 2.67 Domo Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Elastic N.V.’s average target price is $105.17, while its potential upside is 26.33%. On the other hand, Domo Inc.’s potential upside is 74.37% and its average target price is $41.5. The results provided earlier shows that Domo Inc. appears more favorable than Elastic N.V., based on analyst belief.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Elastic N.V. and Domo Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 61.5% and 93%. About 12.2% of Elastic N.V.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, 1.4% are Domo Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Elastic N.V. -0.35% 31% 16.35% 17.45% 0% 38.26% Domo Inc. -5.03% 0% -24.95% 6.49% 72.73% 41.31%

For the past year Elastic N.V.’s stock price has smaller growth than Domo Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors Elastic N.V. beats Domo Inc.

Elastic N.V. develops and delivers technology that enables users to search structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily provides Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization. Its Elastic Stack comprises products, such as Elasticsearch, a distributed, real-time search and analytics engine, and data store for various types of data, including textual, numerical, geospatial, structured, and unstructured; Kibana, a user interface, management, and configuration interface for the Elastic Stack; Beats, a single-purpose data shippers for sending data from edge machines to Elasticsearch or Logstash; and Logstash, a data processing pipeline for ingesting data into Elasticsearch or other storage systems. The company also offers software solutions on the Elastic Stack that address cases, including app search, site search, enterprise search, logging, metrics, application performance monitoring, business analytics, and security analytics. Its products are used by individual developers and organizations of a range of industries. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.

Domo, Inc. operates a cloud-based platform in the United States. Its platform digitally connects chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the people, data, and systems in an organization, giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business from smartphones. The company also offers a Programmatic Revenue Solution that brings complex data from ad servers and sell-side platforms into a set of cards and dashboards built on practices in the ad tech industry. The company was formerly known as Domo Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to Domo, Inc. in December 2011. Domo, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in American Fork, Utah.