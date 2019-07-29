Comparison of Elastic N.V. (ESTC) and Cision Ltd. (NYSE:CISN)

As Application Software companies, Elastic N.V. (NYSE:ESTC) and Cision Ltd. (NYSE:CISN) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Elastic N.V. 84 28.46 N/A -1.24 0.00 Cision Ltd. 12 2.14 N/A -0.19 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Elastic N.V. and Cision Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Elastic N.V. 0.00% 0% 0% Cision Ltd. 0.00% -15.2% -2.5%

Liquidity

Elastic N.V.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 2.5 and 2.5 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Cision Ltd. are 0.9 and 0.9 respectively. Elastic N.V. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Cision Ltd.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Elastic N.V. and Cision Ltd.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Elastic N.V. 0 2 3 2.60 Cision Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00

Elastic N.V. has a consensus target price of $103.8, and a 1.18% upside potential.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 52.5% of Elastic N.V. shares and 53.8% of Cision Ltd. shares. 1.1% are Elastic N.V.’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1.5% of Cision Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Elastic N.V. -0.55% 1.05% -6.26% 16.02% 0% 15.89% Cision Ltd. -1.79% -8.21% -10.43% -18.19% -14.17% -1.62%

For the past year Elastic N.V. has 15.89% stronger performance while Cision Ltd. has -1.62% weaker performance.

Summary

Elastic N.V. beats Cision Ltd. on 7 of the 8 factors.

Elastic N.V. develops and delivers technology that enables users to search structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily provides Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization. Its Elastic Stack comprises products, such as Elasticsearch, a distributed, real-time search and analytics engine, and data store for various types of data, including textual, numerical, geospatial, structured, and unstructured; Kibana, a user interface, management, and configuration interface for the Elastic Stack; Beats, a single-purpose data shippers for sending data from edge machines to Elasticsearch or Logstash; and Logstash, a data processing pipeline for ingesting data into Elasticsearch or other storage systems. The company also offers software solutions on the Elastic Stack that address cases, including app search, site search, enterprise search, logging, metrics, application performance monitoring, business analytics, and security analytics. Its products are used by individual developers and organizations of a range of industries. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.

Cision Ltd. provides public relations (PR) software, media distribution, media intelligence, and related professional services worldwide. The company enables public relations and communications professionals to manage, execute, and measure their strategic PR and communications programs. It offers Cision Communications Cloud, an earned media cloud-based platform that brands can use to build relationships with influencers and buyers in order to amplify their marketplace influence; and provides media database that offers access to influencers when planning a campaign, as well as to schedule and record various interactions with contacts. The company also provides PR Newswire that offers wire distribution services, as well as a suite of products and services for investor relations (IR) professionals, including distribution for earnings and other material news, Webcasts and conference calls, IR Website hosting, and virtual investor conferences; iReach, WebMax, and PRWeb products to distribute shorter releases with Web-focused delivery and search engine discovery; iContact, a cloud-based e-mail and social marketing software application to create, publish, and distribute professional-quality emails; and Gorkana and Help a Reporter Out technologies, as well as multimedia content and broadcast distribution services. In addition, it offers media monitoring software that tracks and monitors content on digital, print, social, and broadcast sources. Further, the company enables its customers to assess media coverage by collecting and analyzing data and metrics on audience engagement, campaign reach and effectiveness, sentiment, and competitive benchmarking to quantify campaign results of earned media strategies, as well as provides data-driven insights that inform the creation of future campaigns and marketing investment. Cision Ltd. was founded in 2014 and is based in Chicago, Illinois. Cision Ltd. is a subsidiary of GTCR Canyon Holdings Cayman L.P.