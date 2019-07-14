Comparison of El Pollo Loco Holdings Inc. (LOCO) and Domino’s Pizza Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

As Restaurants companies, El Pollo Loco Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO) and Domino’s Pizza Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio El Pollo Loco Holdings Inc. 13 0.92 N/A -0.28 0.00 Domino’s Pizza Inc. 267 3.33 N/A 8.56 32.31

Demonstrates El Pollo Loco Holdings Inc. and Domino’s Pizza Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets El Pollo Loco Holdings Inc. 0.00% -3.9% -2.1% Domino’s Pizza Inc. 0.00% -12.3% 37.3%

Risk & Volatility

A 0.35 beta indicates that El Pollo Loco Holdings Inc. is 65.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. Domino’s Pizza Inc.’s 0.57 beta is the reason why it is 43.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of El Pollo Loco Holdings Inc. are 0.3 and 0.3. Competitively, Domino’s Pizza Inc. has 1.4 and 1.3 for Current and Quick Ratio. Domino’s Pizza Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than El Pollo Loco Holdings Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for El Pollo Loco Holdings Inc. and Domino’s Pizza Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score El Pollo Loco Holdings Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 Domino’s Pizza Inc. 0 3 9 2.75

El Pollo Loco Holdings Inc. has a 57.29% upside potential and an average target price of $16.5. Competitively the average target price of Domino’s Pizza Inc. is $299.58, which is potential 6.19% upside. The information presented earlier suggests that El Pollo Loco Holdings Inc. looks more robust than Domino’s Pizza Inc. as far as analyst view.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both El Pollo Loco Holdings Inc. and Domino’s Pizza Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 89.5% and 95.8% respectively. El Pollo Loco Holdings Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.2%. Competitively, Domino’s Pizza Inc. has 0.4% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) El Pollo Loco Holdings Inc. -0.17% -8.48% -22.59% -30.34% 14.36% -23.86% Domino’s Pizza Inc. -2.29% 6.86% -4.2% 0.85% 12.4% 11.56%

For the past year El Pollo Loco Holdings Inc. had bearish trend while Domino’s Pizza Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Domino’s Pizza Inc. beats El Pollo Loco Holdings Inc. on 8 of the 10 factors.

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc., through its wholly-owned subsidiary, El Pollo Loco, Inc., develops, franchises, licenses, and operates quick-service restaurants under the El Pollo Loco name in the United States. As of September 21, 2017, it had approximately 470 company-owned and franchised restaurants in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, and Utah. The company was formerly known as Chicken Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. in April 2014. El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Costa Mesa, California.

DominoÂ’s Pizza, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Domestic Stores, Supply Chain, and International Franchise. The company offers pizzas under the DominoÂ’s Pizza brand name through company-owned and franchised DominoÂ’s Pizza stores. As of April 12, 2017, it operated approximately 14,000 stores in 85 international markets. DominoÂ’s Pizza, Inc. was founded in 1960 and is based in Ann Arbor, Michigan.