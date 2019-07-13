Comparison of El Paso Electric Company (EE) and Pampa Energia S.A. (NYSE:PAM)

As Electric Utilities businesses, El Paso Electric Company (NYSE:EE) and Pampa Energia S.A. (NYSE:PAM), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio El Paso Electric Company 58 2.97 N/A 2.38 24.88 Pampa Energia S.A. 30 0.00 N/A 1.77 13.05

Table 1 demonstrates El Paso Electric Company and Pampa Energia S.A.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Pampa Energia S.A. seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to El Paso Electric Company. When business has higher P/E means it is more expensive than its counterpart currently. El Paso Electric Company’s shares have been trading at higher P/E ratio which means it is currently more expensive than Pampa Energia S.A.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets El Paso Electric Company 0.00% 0% 0% Pampa Energia S.A. 0.00% 41% 5.7%

Risk & Volatility

El Paso Electric Company has a 0.55 beta, while its volatility is 45.00%, thus making it less volatile than S&P 500. Pampa Energia S.A. has a 0.52 beta and it is 48.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

El Paso Electric Company’s Current Ratio is 0.5 while its Quick Ratio is 0.4. On the competitive side is, Pampa Energia S.A. which has a 1.3 Current Ratio and a 1.2 Quick Ratio. Pampa Energia S.A. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to El Paso Electric Company.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for El Paso Electric Company and Pampa Energia S.A. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score El Paso Electric Company 0 2 0 2.00 Pampa Energia S.A. 0 0 0 0.00

$56.5 is El Paso Electric Company’s consensus price target while its potential downside is -14.46%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 96.3% of El Paso Electric Company shares and 39.8% of Pampa Energia S.A. shares. Insiders owned roughly 0.8% of El Paso Electric Company’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 38% of Pampa Energia S.A.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) El Paso Electric Company 1.8% -1.69% 13.11% 1.58% 5.4% 18.27% Pampa Energia S.A. -2.24% -6.73% -39.18% -33.23% -55.94% -27.29%

For the past year El Paso Electric Company has 18.27% stronger performance while Pampa Energia S.A. has -27.29% weaker performance.

Summary

El Paso Electric Company beats Pampa Energia S.A. on 9 of the 11 factors.

Pampa EnergÃ­a S.A., an integrated electricity company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Argentina. The company generates electricity through combined cycle gas-fired generating units, thermal generation plants, open-cycle gas turbines, combined gas and fuel oil turbines, and hydroelectric power generation systems, as well as through a wind farm. As of December 31, 2016, it had an electricity generation installed capacity of approximately 3,433 megawatts; 2.9 million electricity distribution customers in the northern region of the City of Buenos Aires and northwest of the greater Buenos Aires area; and 20,648 kilometers of high voltage transmission lines. The company is also involved in the exploration and production, and refining and distribution of oil and gas in Argentina, Venezuela, and Ecuado. In addition, it offers petrochemicals, such as intermediate gasoline products, aromatic solvents, hexane and other hydrogenated paraffinic solvents, and propellants for the cosmetic industry; and monomer styrene, and rubber and polymer products from natural gas, virgin naphtha, propane, and other supplies. As of December 31, 2016, the company had combined crude oil and natural gas proved reserves of approximately 143.9 million barrels of oil equivalent; one fully owned refinery with an installed capacity of approximately 30.2 thousand barrels per day; two storage plants with a capacity of approximately 1.3 million barrels; one lubricant plant; and three fully-owned petrochemical plants. It also operated a network of 263 gas stations. The company was formerly known as Pampa Holding S.A. and changed its name to Pampa EnergÃ­a S.A. in September 2008. Pampa EnergÃ­a S.A. was founded in 1945 and is headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina.