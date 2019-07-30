Comparison of Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc. (EKSO) and Pro-Dex Inc. (NASDAQ:PDEX)

Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EKSO) and Pro-Dex Inc. (NASDAQ:PDEX) are two firms in the Medical Instruments & Supplies that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc. 2 7.06 N/A -0.41 0.00 Pro-Dex Inc. 14 2.27 N/A 0.77 17.88

Table 1 demonstrates Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc. and Pro-Dex Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc. and Pro-Dex Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc. 0.00% -501% -121.9% Pro-Dex Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility & Risk

Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc. has a beta of 1.51 and its 51.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Pro-Dex Inc.’s 5.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 1.05 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc. are 1.7 and 1.4. Competitively, Pro-Dex Inc. has 5.9 and 4.6 for Current and Quick Ratio. Pro-Dex Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc. and Pro-Dex Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 36.6% and 22.8%. Insiders owned 1.68% of Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 3% of Pro-Dex Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc. -2.97% -21.29% -12.11% -8.41% 25.64% 58.06% Pro-Dex Inc. -21.18% -9.97% -9.37% 13.71% 99.71% 13.66%

For the past year Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Pro-Dex Inc.

Summary

Pro-Dex Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc.

Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. designs, develops, and sells exoskeletons for use in the healthcare, industrial, military, and consumer markets in North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through Medical Devices, Industrial Sales, and Engineering Services segments. It primarily offers Ekso GT, a bionic suit that provides the ability to stand and walk over ground with a reciprocal gait using a cane, crutches, or a walker to individuals with spinal cord injuries, hemiplegia due to stroke, and lower limb paralysis or weakness. The companyÂ’s Ekso device is primarily used in a clinic or rehabilitation setting. It also performs research and development work on human exoskeletons and related technologies. The company has a license agreement with Lockheed Martin Corporation to develop products for military applications, as well as with OttoBock Healthcare Products Gmbh. It also has a collaboration with Genesis Rehab Services to study opportunities for incorporating skilled nursing facilities. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Richmond, California. Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Magee Rehabilitation Hospital.

Pro-Dex, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and manufactures powered surgical instruments for medical device original equipment manufacturers, dental instruments, and rotary air motors worldwide. It also manufactures plastic injection molds for various industries; and machined parts. Further, it provides engineering consulting and placement services, as well as quality and regulatory consulting services. The company offers its products under the Pro-Dex brand name. Pro-Dex, Inc. sells its medical device products primarily to original equipment manufacturers; and dental products to dental product distributors. Its products are used in hospitals, dental offices, medical engineering labs, scientific research facilities, and high-tech manufacturing operations. Pro-Dex, Inc. was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.