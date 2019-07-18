Comparison of Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc. (EKSO) and Penumbra Inc. (NYSE:PEN)

Both Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EKSO) and Penumbra Inc. (NYSE:PEN) are each other’s competitor in the Medical Instruments & Supplies industry. Thus the contrast of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc. 2 7.00 N/A -0.41 0.00 Penumbra Inc. 146 13.05 N/A 0.27 498.27

In table 1 we can see Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc. and Penumbra Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EKSO) and Penumbra Inc. (NYSE:PEN)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc. 0.00% -501% -121.9% Penumbra Inc. 0.00% 2.8% 2.3%

Risk and Volatility

Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc.’s 1.51 beta indicates that its volatility is 51.00% more volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Penumbra Inc. is 28.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 0.72 beta.

Liquidity

1.7 and 1.4 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc. Its rival Penumbra Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 6.1 and 4.3 respectively. Penumbra Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc. and Penumbra Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 36.6% and 82.2% respectively. 1.68% are Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 1.9% of Penumbra Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc. -2.97% -21.29% -12.11% -8.41% 25.64% 58.06% Penumbra Inc. -0.16% -2.12% -12.51% -10.1% -10.01% 10.5%

For the past year Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc. was more bullish than Penumbra Inc.

Summary

Penumbra Inc. beats Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc. on 7 of the 8 factors.

Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. designs, develops, and sells exoskeletons for use in the healthcare, industrial, military, and consumer markets in North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through Medical Devices, Industrial Sales, and Engineering Services segments. It primarily offers Ekso GT, a bionic suit that provides the ability to stand and walk over ground with a reciprocal gait using a cane, crutches, or a walker to individuals with spinal cord injuries, hemiplegia due to stroke, and lower limb paralysis or weakness. The companyÂ’s Ekso device is primarily used in a clinic or rehabilitation setting. It also performs research and development work on human exoskeletons and related technologies. The company has a license agreement with Lockheed Martin Corporation to develop products for military applications, as well as with OttoBock Healthcare Products Gmbh. It also has a collaboration with Genesis Rehab Services to study opportunities for incorporating skilled nursing facilities. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Richmond, California. Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Magee Rehabilitation Hospital.

Penumbra, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, Japan, and internationally. The company offers neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, DDC, PX SLIM, and Velocity brands; aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices under the Penumbra System brand; and revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy under the 3D brand. It also provides neurovascular embolization coiling systems to treat patients with various sizes of aneurysms and other neurovascular lesions under the Penumbra Coil 400 and Penumbra SMART Coil brands; and neurovascular stents for stent-assisted coiling in large and wide-neck aneurysms under the LIBERTY Stent brand. In addition, the company offers neurosurgical aspiration tools for the removal of tissue and fluids under the Apollo System brand; and detachable embolic coil systems for peripheral embolization under the RUBY Coil brand, as well as microcatheter for the delivery of detachable coils and occlusion devices under the Lantern brand. Further, it provides detachable, microcatheter-deliverable occlusion devices designed primarily to occlude peripheral vessels under the POD (penumbra occlusion device) brand; and aspiration-based thrombectomy systems for peripheral applications under the Indigo System brand, as well as POD Packing Coil, a device for use with RUBY Coil and POD for vessel occlusion. The company sells its products through direct sales organizations and distributors to hospitals in neuro and peripheral vascular markets. Penumbra, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Alameda, California.