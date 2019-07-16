Comparison of Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc. (EKSO) and IsoRay Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR)

Since Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EKSO) and IsoRay Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR) are part of the Medical Instruments & Supplies industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc. 2 7.48 N/A -0.41 0.00 IsoRay Inc. N/A 3.95 N/A -0.11 0.00

Table 1 highlights Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc. and IsoRay Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc. 0.00% -501% -121.9% IsoRay Inc. 0.00% -82.3% -65.1%

Volatility and Risk

Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc. is 51.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 1.51 beta. In other hand, IsoRay Inc. has beta of 2.19 which is 119.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

1.7 and 1.4 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc. Its rival IsoRay Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 6 and 5.7 respectively. IsoRay Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc. and IsoRay Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 36.6% and 8.6% respectively. Insiders owned 1.68% of Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.4% of IsoRay Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc. -2.97% -21.29% -12.11% -8.41% 25.64% 58.06% IsoRay Inc. 7.12% 13.38% 3.93% 11.81% -14.56% 45.5%

For the past year Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than IsoRay Inc.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors IsoRay Inc. beats Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc.

Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. designs, develops, and sells exoskeletons for use in the healthcare, industrial, military, and consumer markets in North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through Medical Devices, Industrial Sales, and Engineering Services segments. It primarily offers Ekso GT, a bionic suit that provides the ability to stand and walk over ground with a reciprocal gait using a cane, crutches, or a walker to individuals with spinal cord injuries, hemiplegia due to stroke, and lower limb paralysis or weakness. The companyÂ’s Ekso device is primarily used in a clinic or rehabilitation setting. It also performs research and development work on human exoskeletons and related technologies. The company has a license agreement with Lockheed Martin Corporation to develop products for military applications, as well as with OttoBock Healthcare Products Gmbh. It also has a collaboration with Genesis Rehab Services to study opportunities for incorporating skilled nursing facilities. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Richmond, California. Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Magee Rehabilitation Hospital.

IsoRay, Inc. develops, manufactures, and sells isotope-based medical products and devices for the treatment of cancer and other malignant diseases in the United States. The company produces CS-1 Cesium-131 brachytherapy seeds for the treatment of prostate, brain, lung, head and neck, gynecological, pelvic/abdominal, and colorectal cancers, as well as ocular melanoma. It sells its products to facilities or physician practices that utilize multiple surgical facilities at which primarily prostate brachytherapy procedures are performed. The company was formerly known as Century Park Pictures Corporation and changed its name to IsoRay, Inc. in 2005. IsoRay, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Richland, Washington.