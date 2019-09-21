Comparison of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. (EIGR) and VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN)

Since Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGR) and VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. 12 0.00 N/A -3.84 0.00 VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.91 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. and VistaGen Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -121.2% -71.8% VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -644.7% -266.1%

Risk and Volatility

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. is 1.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 0.99 beta. VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand, has -0.48 beta which makes it 148.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 8.2 and a Quick Ratio of 8.2. Competitively, VistaGen Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 4.9 and has 4.9 Quick Ratio. Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than VistaGen Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 76.2% of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 20.4% of VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.4%. Competitively, 0.2% are VistaGen Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. 0.73% 0.64% 2.98% -19.14% 10.15% 8.96% VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. -3.57% -29.17% -51.43% -66.45% -59.2% -66%

For the past year Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend while VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 6 factors Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. beats VistaGen Therapeutics Inc.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing various products for the treatment of orphan diseases in the United States. Its product candidate pipeline includes Lonafarnib for the treatment of hepatitis delta virus (HDV) infection; PEG-interferon Lambda-1a (Lambda) for HDV infection; Exendin 9-39 for post-bariatric hypoglycemia; and Ubenimex for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension and lymphedema, which are under Phase II clinical trials. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing medicines for depression and other central nervous system (CNS) disorders. The company's lead product candidate is AV-101, which is in Phase II development stage, an adjunctive treatment used for major depressive disorder. It also focuses on potential commercial applications of its human pluripotent stem cell (hPSC) technology platform to discover, rescue, develop, and commercialize new chemical entities (NCEs) for CNS and other diseases; and regenerative medicine involving hPSC-derived blood, cartilage, heart, and liver cells. In addition, the company develops CardioSafe 3D, an in vitro cardiac bioassay system for predicting human heart toxicity of small molecule NCEs. VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. has licensing, sublicensing, and collaboration agreements with BlueRock Therapeutics, LP; U.S. National Institutes of Health; Cato Research Ltd.; and University Health Network. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.