Comparison of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. (EIGR) and PDS Biotechnology Corporation (NASDAQ:PDSB)

Both Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGR) and PDS Biotechnology Corporation (NASDAQ:PDSB) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. 12 0.00 N/A -3.84 0.00 PDS Biotechnology Corporation 7 0.00 N/A -11.32 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. and PDS Biotechnology Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. and PDS Biotechnology Corporation’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -121.2% -71.8% PDS Biotechnology Corporation 0.00% -44.6% -34.7%

Risk and Volatility

A 0.99 beta means Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc.’s volatility is 1.00% less than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. From a competition point of view, PDS Biotechnology Corporation has a 2.42 beta which is 142.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. is 8.2 while its Quick Ratio stands at 8.2. The Current Ratio of rival PDS Biotechnology Corporation is 5 and its Quick Ratio is has 5. Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than PDS Biotechnology Corporation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. and PDS Biotechnology Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 76.2% and 28.3%. Insiders held 0.4% of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 6.5% of PDS Biotechnology Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. 0.73% 0.64% 2.98% -19.14% 10.15% 8.96% PDS Biotechnology Corporation 7.97% 7.62% 17.22% -20.92% -65.29% 1.25%

For the past year Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than PDS Biotechnology Corporation.

Summary

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. beats PDS Biotechnology Corporation on 4 of the 6 factors.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing various products for the treatment of orphan diseases in the United States. Its product candidate pipeline includes Lonafarnib for the treatment of hepatitis delta virus (HDV) infection; PEG-interferon Lambda-1a (Lambda) for HDV infection; Exendin 9-39 for post-bariatric hypoglycemia; and Ubenimex for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension and lymphedema, which are under Phase II clinical trials. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.