Comparison of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. (EIGR) and Midatech Pharma Plc (NASDAQ:MTP)

We are contrasting Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGR) and Midatech Pharma Plc (NASDAQ:MTP) on their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. 12 0.00 N/A -3.84 0.00 Midatech Pharma Plc 2 0.00 N/A -0.85 0.00

Demonstrates Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. and Midatech Pharma Plc earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. and Midatech Pharma Plc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -121.2% -71.8% Midatech Pharma Plc 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 76.2% of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 0% of Midatech Pharma Plc are owned by institutional investors. Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.4%. On the other hand, insiders held about 32.1% of Midatech Pharma Plc’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. 0.73% 0.64% 2.98% -19.14% 10.15% 8.96% Midatech Pharma Plc -5.52% 9.23% -23.76% 28.33% -74.97% -0.65%

For the past year Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. has 8.96% stronger performance while Midatech Pharma Plc has -0.65% weaker performance.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing various products for the treatment of orphan diseases in the United States. Its product candidate pipeline includes Lonafarnib for the treatment of hepatitis delta virus (HDV) infection; PEG-interferon Lambda-1a (Lambda) for HDV infection; Exendin 9-39 for post-bariatric hypoglycemia; and Ubenimex for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension and lymphedema, which are under Phase II clinical trials. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

Midatech Pharma PLC, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of oncology and other therapeutic products in the United Kingdom, Turkey, other European countries, and the United States. It offers Oravig, an orally dissolving buccal tablet for oral thrush and oropharyngeal candidiasis in adults; Gelclair, an oral rinse gel for the management and relief of pain arising from oral lesions of various etiologies; Zuplenz, an oral soluble film for moderately emetogenic chemotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting, radiotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting, and post-operative nausea and vomiting; and Soltamox, an oral liquid solution of tamoxifen citrate for the prevention of breast cancer. The company also engages in the marketing of Ferralet 90, a prescription iron supplement for the treatment of anemias that are responsive to oral iron therapy; and Aquoral, an artificial saliva spray to provide relief from chemotherapy/radiation therapy. In addition, it is involved in the research and development of various product candidates in the areas of oncology and neuroscience, including ophthalmology; and immunotherapy. Midatech Pharma PLC was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Abingdon, the United Kingdom.