Comparison of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. (EIGR) and La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company (NASDAQ:LJPC)

This is a contrast between Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGR) and La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company (NASDAQ:LJPC) based on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. 12 0.00 N/A -3.84 0.00 La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company 8 16.05 N/A -6.84 0.00

Table 1 highlights Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. and La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. and La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -121.2% -71.8% La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company 0.00% -337.5% -80.1%

Risk and Volatility

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc.’s 0.99 beta indicates that its volatility is 1.00% less volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company is 120.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 2.2 beta.

Liquidity

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 8.2 while its Quick Ratio is 8.2. On the competitive side is, La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company which has a 8.7 Current Ratio and a 8.5 Quick Ratio. La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. and La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company 0 0 3 3.00

Meanwhile, La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company’s average target price is $25.33, while its potential upside is 144.50%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. and La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 76.2% and 88.8%. Insiders owned roughly 0.4% of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Competitively, 5.1% are La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. 0.73% 0.64% 2.98% -19.14% 10.15% 8.96% La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company -2.34% -12.92% 4.5% 47.7% -73.73% -11.35%

For the past year Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. has 8.96% stronger performance while La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company has -11.35% weaker performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. beats La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing various products for the treatment of orphan diseases in the United States. Its product candidate pipeline includes Lonafarnib for the treatment of hepatitis delta virus (HDV) infection; PEG-interferon Lambda-1a (Lambda) for HDV infection; Exendin 9-39 for post-bariatric hypoglycemia; and Ubenimex for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension and lymphedema, which are under Phase II clinical trials. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for life-threatening diseases. It engages in developing LJPC-501, a formulation of angiotensin II for the potential treatment of catecholamine-resistant hypotension; and LJPC-401, a formulation of synthetic human hepcidin for the treatment of conditions characterized by iron overload, such as hereditary hemochromatosis, beta thalassemia, sickle cell disease, and myelodysplastic syndrome. The company is also developing LJPC-30S, which is the gentamicin derivative program for the potential treatment of serious bacterial infections and rare genetic disorders, such as cystic fibrosis and Duchenne muscular dystrophy. La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.