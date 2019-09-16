Comparison of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. (EIGR) and Immunic Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX)

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGR) and Immunic Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. 12 0.00 N/A -3.84 0.00 Immunic Inc. 13 0.00 N/A -34.26 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. and Immunic Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. and Immunic Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -121.2% -71.8% Immunic Inc. 0.00% -235.3% -182.3%

Volatility & Risk

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. is 1.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 0.99 beta. Immunic Inc.’s 272.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 3.72 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. are 8.2 and 8.2. Competitively, Immunic Inc. has 7 and 7 for Current and Quick Ratio. Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Immunic Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. and Immunic Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Immunic Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Meanwhile, Immunic Inc.’s consensus price target is $40, while its potential upside is 188.81%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. and Immunic Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 76.2% and 1.6% respectively. Insiders held roughly 0.4% of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Competitively, 0.3% are Immunic Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. 0.73% 0.64% 2.98% -19.14% 10.15% 8.96% Immunic Inc. 1.94% 21.1% 2.94% 71.52% -95.65% 83.31%

For the past year Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Immunic Inc.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. beats Immunic Inc.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing various products for the treatment of orphan diseases in the United States. Its product candidate pipeline includes Lonafarnib for the treatment of hepatitis delta virus (HDV) infection; PEG-interferon Lambda-1a (Lambda) for HDV infection; Exendin 9-39 for post-bariatric hypoglycemia; and Ubenimex for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension and lymphedema, which are under Phase II clinical trials. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.