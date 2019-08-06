Comparison of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. (EIGR) and Evofem Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM)

Both Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGR) and Evofem Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. 12 0.00 N/A -3.84 0.00 Evofem Biosciences Inc. 5 0.00 N/A -3.08 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. and Evofem Biosciences Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGR) and Evofem Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -121.2% -71.8% Evofem Biosciences Inc. 0.00% 524.3% -617.1%

Volatility & Risk

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. has a 0.99 beta, while its volatility is 1.00% which is less volatile than S&P 500. From a competition point of view, Evofem Biosciences Inc. has a 0.61 beta which is 39.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 76.2% of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 55.8% of Evofem Biosciences Inc. shares. 0.4% are Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 31.5% of Evofem Biosciences Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. 0.73% 0.64% 2.98% -19.14% 10.15% 8.96% Evofem Biosciences Inc. -2.99% -13.98% 23.98% 47.27% 117.94% 15.99%

For the past year Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. was less bullish than Evofem Biosciences Inc.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing various products for the treatment of orphan diseases in the United States. Its product candidate pipeline includes Lonafarnib for the treatment of hepatitis delta virus (HDV) infection; PEG-interferon Lambda-1a (Lambda) for HDV infection; Exendin 9-39 for post-bariatric hypoglycemia; and Ubenimex for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension and lymphedema, which are under Phase II clinical trials. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

Evofem Biosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes women's sexual and reproductive health products. Its lead product candidate is Amphora that is in Phase 3 trial for contraception; and in Phase 2b/3 clinical trial for prevention of chlamydia and gonorrhea in women. The company is also developing vaginal gel product candidate for the treatment of recurrent bacterial vaginosis. Evofem Biosciences, Inc. is headquartered in San Diego, California.