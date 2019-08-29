Comparison of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. (EIGR) and Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CBMG)

Both Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGR) and Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CBMG) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. 12 0.00 N/A -3.84 0.00 Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. 16 1562.53 N/A -2.21 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. and Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. and Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -121.2% -71.8% Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. 0.00% -45.6% -38.7%

Risk & Volatility

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc.’s 0.99 beta indicates that its volatility is 1.00% less volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc.’s beta is 2.67 which is 167.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 8.2 and 8.2 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. are 4.4 and 4.4 respectively. Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. and Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

On the other hand, Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc.’s potential upside is 128.81% and its average target price is $27.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 76.2% of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 23.8% of Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. shares. Insiders owned 0.4% of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Competitively, Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. has 37.14% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. 0.73% 0.64% 2.98% -19.14% 10.15% 8.96% Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. -3.9% -9.34% -17.33% -21.6% -34.49% -21.91%

For the past year Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend while Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. beats Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing various products for the treatment of orphan diseases in the United States. Its product candidate pipeline includes Lonafarnib for the treatment of hepatitis delta virus (HDV) infection; PEG-interferon Lambda-1a (Lambda) for HDV infection; Exendin 9-39 for post-bariatric hypoglycemia; and Ubenimex for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension and lymphedema, which are under Phase II clinical trials. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops treatments for cancerous and degenerative diseases in Greater China. It focuses on developing and marketing cell-based therapies to treat serious diseases, such as cancer, orthopedic, and various inflammatory diseases, as well as metabolic diseases. The company develops treatments utilizing proprietary cell based technologies, including immune cell therapy for the treatment of a range of cancers; human adipose-derived mesenchymal progenitor cells for the treatment of joint and autoimmune diseases; and tumor cell specific dendritic cell therapy. The company has a strategic research collaboration with GE Healthcare Life Sciences China to co-develop industrial control processes in Chimeric Antigen Receptor T-cell (CAR-T) and stem cell manufacturing. Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in Cupertino, California.