Comparison of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. (EIGR) and Cassava Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA)

Both Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGR) and Cassava Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. 12 0.00 N/A -3.84 0.00 Cassava Sciences Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.58 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. and Cassava Sciences Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. and Cassava Sciences Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -121.2% -71.8% Cassava Sciences Inc. 0.00% -34.5% -32.7%

Risk & Volatility

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 1.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 0.99 beta. Cassava Sciences Inc. has a 1.65 beta and it is 65.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. are 8.2 and 8.2 respectively. Its competitor Cassava Sciences Inc.’s Current Ratio is 21.4 and its Quick Ratio is 21.4. Cassava Sciences Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. and Cassava Sciences Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Cassava Sciences Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively Cassava Sciences Inc. has a consensus target price of $3, with potential upside of 167.86%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. and Cassava Sciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 76.2% and 37.8% respectively. 0.4% are Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.1% of Cassava Sciences Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. 0.73% 0.64% 2.98% -19.14% 10.15% 8.96% Cassava Sciences Inc. -2.88% 8% 23.85% 17.39% -39.19% 58.82%

For the past year Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. was less bullish than Cassava Sciences Inc.

Summary

Cassava Sciences Inc. beats Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. on 6 of the 7 factors.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing various products for the treatment of orphan diseases in the United States. Its product candidate pipeline includes Lonafarnib for the treatment of hepatitis delta virus (HDV) infection; PEG-interferon Lambda-1a (Lambda) for HDV infection; Exendin 9-39 for post-bariatric hypoglycemia; and Ubenimex for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension and lymphedema, which are under Phase II clinical trials. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.