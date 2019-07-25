Comparison of Eidos Therapeutics Inc. (EIDX) and Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTI)

This is therefore a contrasting of the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation in Eidos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:EIDX) and Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTI). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eidos Therapeutics Inc. 24 0.00 N/A -1.74 0.00 Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. 1 12641.83 N/A -0.32 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Eidos Therapeutics Inc. and Pluristem Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eidos Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -22.6% -21.7% Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -197.8% -129.4%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Eidos Therapeutics Inc. are 19 and 19. Competitively, Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. has 1.6 and 1.6 for Current and Quick Ratio. Eidos Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Pluristem Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Eidos Therapeutics Inc. and Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Eidos Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus target price of Eidos Therapeutics Inc. is $31.33, with potential downside of -11.60%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Eidos Therapeutics Inc. and Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 33.2% and 5.5% respectively. Insiders held roughly 61.4% of Eidos Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 8.7% of Pluristem Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eidos Therapeutics Inc. 2.29% 10.38% 90.11% 104.17% 0% 88.59% Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. -0.68% 2.45% -37.23% -46.19% -54.91% -18.75%

For the past year Eidos Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend while Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Eidos Therapeutics Inc. beats Pluristem Therapeutics Inc.

Eidos Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing drugs to treat diseases caused by transthyretin (TTR) amyloidosis (ATTR). It is developing AG10, an orally-administered small molecule designed to stabilize tetrameric TTR, thereby halting at its outset the series of molecular events that give rise to ATTR. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California. Eidos Therapeutics, Inc. is a subsidiary of BridgeBio Pharma LLC.

Pluristem Therapeutics Inc., together with its subsidiary, Pluristem Ltd., operates as a bio-therapeutics company in Israel. It focuses on the research, development, clinical trial, and manufacture of cell therapeutic products and related technologies for the treatment of various ischemic, inflammatory, and hematologic conditions, as well as autoimmune disorders. The company develops PLacental eXpanded (PLX) cell therapy products, including PLX-PAD cells, which is Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of critical limb ischemia (CLI) in patients ineligible for revascularization, recovery after surgery for femoral neck fracture, and acute radiation syndrome (ARS), as well as peripheral and cardiovascular, and orthopedic diseases. It also develops PLX-R18 cells that is in Phase I clinical trial for incomplete hematopoietic recovery following hematopoietic cell transplantation, as well as conducts various in-vivo studies for the evaluation of PLX-R18 for the treatment of ARS. The company has collaborative research agreement with the Berlin-Brandenburg Center for Regenerative Therapies; and a license and commercialization agreement for conducting clinical trials and commercialization of its PLX-PAD product in South Korea related to the treatment CLI and intermediate claudication. Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2001 and is based in Haifa, Israel.