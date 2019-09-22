Comparison of Eidos Therapeutics Inc. (EIDX) and Novus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NVUS)

Both Eidos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:EIDX) and Novus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NVUS) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eidos Therapeutics Inc. 31 0.00 N/A -1.74 0.00 Novus Therapeutics Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -1.71 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Eidos Therapeutics Inc. and Novus Therapeutics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eidos Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -22.6% -21.7% Novus Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -100.5% -88%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Eidos Therapeutics Inc. are 19 and 19. Competitively, Novus Therapeutics Inc. has 3.2 and 3.2 for Current and Quick Ratio. Eidos Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Novus Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Eidos Therapeutics Inc. and Novus Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Eidos Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Novus Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$33 is Eidos Therapeutics Inc.’s consensus price target while its potential downside is -20.08%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 35.8% of Eidos Therapeutics Inc. shares and 51.3% of Novus Therapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders owned 1.3% of Eidos Therapeutics Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 2% of Novus Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eidos Therapeutics Inc. -15.13% 0.49% 31.27% 174.94% 87.46% 136.77% Novus Therapeutics Inc. -3.11% -13.99% -69.68% -72.33% -88.76% -47.32%

For the past year Eidos Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend while Novus Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Eidos Therapeutics Inc. beats Novus Therapeutics Inc. on 6 of the 7 factors.

Eidos Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing drugs to treat diseases caused by transthyretin (TTR) amyloidosis (ATTR). It is developing AG10, an orally-administered small molecule designed to stabilize tetrameric TTR, thereby halting at its outset the series of molecular events that give rise to ATTR. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California. Eidos Therapeutics, Inc. is a subsidiary of BridgeBio Pharma LLC.

Novus Therapeutics, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of ear, nose, and throat products. Its lead product is a nasally-administered combination drug product (OP-02) intended to address the underlying cause of otitis media and Eustachian tube dysfunction (OM/ETD) conditions. The company also has a foam-based drug delivery technology platform (OP-01) that could be used to deliver drugs into the ear, nose, and sinus cavities. It is developing a foam-based combination drug-product to the external ear canal that is an improved treatment option for acute otitis externa. The company is headquartered in Irvine, California.