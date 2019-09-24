Comparison of Eidos Therapeutics Inc. (EIDX) and Millendo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MLND)

Eidos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:EIDX) and Millendo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MLND) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eidos Therapeutics Inc. 31 0.00 N/A -1.74 0.00 Millendo Therapeutics Inc. 12 0.00 N/A -15.26 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eidos Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -22.6% -21.7% Millendo Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

19 and 19 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Eidos Therapeutics Inc. Its rival Millendo Therapeutics Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 7.8 and 7.8 respectively. Eidos Therapeutics Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Millendo Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Eidos Therapeutics Inc. and Millendo Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Eidos Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Millendo Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

The consensus price target of Eidos Therapeutics Inc. is $33, with potential downside of -16.62%. On the other hand, Millendo Therapeutics Inc.’s potential upside is 241.57% and its consensus price target is $23.5. The results provided earlier shows that Millendo Therapeutics Inc. appears more favorable than Eidos Therapeutics Inc., based on analyst opinion.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Eidos Therapeutics Inc. and Millendo Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 35.8% and 59.8% respectively. Eidos Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 1.3%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 7.03% of Millendo Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eidos Therapeutics Inc. -15.13% 0.49% 31.27% 174.94% 87.46% 136.77% Millendo Therapeutics Inc. -9.92% -21.96% -38.3% -4.29% -27.88% 23.4%

For the past year Eidos Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Millendo Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Eidos Therapeutics Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors Millendo Therapeutics Inc.

Eidos Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing drugs to treat diseases caused by transthyretin (TTR) amyloidosis (ATTR). It is developing AG10, an orally-administered small molecule designed to stabilize tetrameric TTR, thereby halting at its outset the series of molecular events that give rise to ATTR. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California. Eidos Therapeutics, Inc. is a subsidiary of BridgeBio Pharma LLC.