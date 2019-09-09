Comparison of Eidos Therapeutics Inc. (EIDX) and Equillium Inc. (NASDAQ:EQ)

This is therefore a comparing of the dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation in Eidos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:EIDX) and Equillium Inc. (NASDAQ:EQ). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eidos Therapeutics Inc. 29 0.00 N/A -1.74 0.00 Equillium Inc. 6 0.00 N/A -1.27 0.00

In table 1 we can see Eidos Therapeutics Inc. and Equillium Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eidos Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -22.6% -21.7% Equillium Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Eidos Therapeutics Inc. are 19 and 19 respectively. Its competitor Equillium Inc.’s Current Ratio is 20.5 and its Quick Ratio is 20.5. Equillium Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Eidos Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered Eidos Therapeutics Inc. and Equillium Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Eidos Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Equillium Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The downside potential is -22.21% for Eidos Therapeutics Inc. with average target price of $33.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Eidos Therapeutics Inc. and Equillium Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 35.8% and 27.7%. Insiders held 1.3% of Eidos Therapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders Competitively, held 14.76% of Equillium Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eidos Therapeutics Inc. -15.13% 0.49% 31.27% 174.94% 87.46% 136.77% Equillium Inc. -17.84% -24.63% -35.84% -50.3% 0% -49.75%

For the past year Eidos Therapeutics Inc. has 136.77% stronger performance while Equillium Inc. has -49.75% weaker performance.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Equillium Inc. beats Eidos Therapeutics Inc.

Eidos Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing drugs to treat diseases caused by transthyretin (TTR) amyloidosis (ATTR). It is developing AG10, an orally-administered small molecule designed to stabilize tetrameric TTR, thereby halting at its outset the series of molecular events that give rise to ATTR. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California. Eidos Therapeutics, Inc. is a subsidiary of BridgeBio Pharma LLC.

Equillium, Inc., a biotechnology company, develops products for autoimmune and inflammatory, or immuno-inflammatory disorders with unmet medical need. Its primary product candidate is EQ001, a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody that targets the novel immune checkpoint receptor CD6, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of acute graft-versus-host disease and asthma. The company was formerly known as Attenuate Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Equillium, Inc. in May 2017. Equillium, Inc. was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.