Comparison of Eidos Therapeutics Inc. (EIDX) and Edesa Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:EDSA)

Eidos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:EIDX) and Edesa Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:EDSA) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eidos Therapeutics Inc. 28 0.00 N/A -1.74 0.00 Edesa Biotech Inc. 6 53382.36 N/A -1.16 0.00

In table 1 we can see Eidos Therapeutics Inc. and Edesa Biotech Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Eidos Therapeutics Inc. and Edesa Biotech Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eidos Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -22.6% -21.7% Edesa Biotech Inc. 0.00% -51.1% -48.4%

Liquidity

Eidos Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 19 and 19 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Edesa Biotech Inc. are 9.2 and 9 respectively. Eidos Therapeutics Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Edesa Biotech Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Eidos Therapeutics Inc. and Edesa Biotech Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Eidos Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Edesa Biotech Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Eidos Therapeutics Inc.’s downside potential is -21.07% at a $33 consensus target price.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Eidos Therapeutics Inc. and Edesa Biotech Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 35.8% and 25.9% respectively. Insiders owned 1.3% of Eidos Therapeutics Inc. shares. Comparatively, 1.3% are Edesa Biotech Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eidos Therapeutics Inc. -15.13% 0.49% 31.27% 174.94% 87.46% 136.77% Edesa Biotech Inc. -1.21% -31.65% -21.79% -37.91% -44.29% -10.62%

For the past year Eidos Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend while Edesa Biotech Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Eidos Therapeutics Inc. beats Edesa Biotech Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Eidos Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing drugs to treat diseases caused by transthyretin (TTR) amyloidosis (ATTR). It is developing AG10, an orally-administered small molecule designed to stabilize tetrameric TTR, thereby halting at its outset the series of molecular events that give rise to ATTR. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California. Eidos Therapeutics, Inc. is a subsidiary of BridgeBio Pharma LLC.