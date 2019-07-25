Comparison of Eidos Therapeutics Inc. (EIDX) and Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS)

This is a contrast between Eidos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:EIDX) and Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS) based on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eidos Therapeutics Inc. 24 0.00 N/A -1.74 0.00 Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 4 0.00 N/A -1.75 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Eidos Therapeutics Inc. and Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Eidos Therapeutics Inc. and Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eidos Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -22.6% -21.7% Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -38.7% -35.7%

Liquidity

Eidos Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 19 and 19 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 12.4 and 12.4 respectively. Eidos Therapeutics Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Eidos Therapeutics Inc. and Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Eidos Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The average price target of Eidos Therapeutics Inc. is $31.33, with potential downside of -11.75%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Eidos Therapeutics Inc. and Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 33.2% and 86%. Eidos Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 61.4%. Competitively, Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 0.9% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eidos Therapeutics Inc. 2.29% 10.38% 90.11% 104.17% 0% 88.59% Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 9.63% 14.43% 3.98% -43.87% -54.83% 20.98%

For the past year Eidos Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Eidos Therapeutics Inc. beats Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 7 of the 7 factors.

Eidos Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing drugs to treat diseases caused by transthyretin (TTR) amyloidosis (ATTR). It is developing AG10, an orally-administered small molecule designed to stabilize tetrameric TTR, thereby halting at its outset the series of molecular events that give rise to ATTR. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California. Eidos Therapeutics, Inc. is a subsidiary of BridgeBio Pharma LLC.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel immuno-oncology therapies that are designed to harness the immune system to attack cancer cells. Its lead product candidate is CPI-444, an oral, small molecule antagonist of the A2A receptor that is in Phase I/Ib clinical trial for adenosine, an immune checkpoint. The company is also developing an anti-CD73 monoclonal antibody that inhibits the production of adenosine; an antagonist of the adenosine A2B receptor; and small molecule covalent inhibitors of interleukin-2 inducible kinase. Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is based in Burlingame, California.