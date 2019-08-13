Comparison of Eidos Therapeutics Inc. (EIDX) and Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CKPT)

Eidos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:EIDX) and Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CKPT) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eidos Therapeutics Inc. 26 0.00 N/A -1.74 0.00 Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. 3 21.92 N/A -1.10 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Eidos Therapeutics Inc. and Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eidos Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -22.6% -21.7% Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -212% -134%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Eidos Therapeutics Inc. is 19 while its Quick Ratio stands at 19. The Current Ratio of rival Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. is 1.9 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.9. Eidos Therapeutics Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Eidos Therapeutics Inc. and Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Eidos Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Eidos Therapeutics Inc.’s average target price is $31.33, while its potential downside is -17.12%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Eidos Therapeutics Inc. and Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 35.8% and 10.6%. Insiders owned roughly 1.3% of Eidos Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. has 1.7% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eidos Therapeutics Inc. -15.13% 0.49% 31.27% 174.94% 87.46% 136.77% Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. -2.95% -19.08% -37.53% -30.61% -8.04% 44.51%

For the past year Eidos Therapeutics Inc. was more bullish than Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Eidos Therapeutics Inc. beats Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Eidos Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing drugs to treat diseases caused by transthyretin (TTR) amyloidosis (ATTR). It is developing AG10, an orally-administered small molecule designed to stabilize tetrameric TTR, thereby halting at its outset the series of molecular events that give rise to ATTR. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California. Eidos Therapeutics, Inc. is a subsidiary of BridgeBio Pharma LLC.

Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc., an immuno-oncology biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of non-chemotherapy and immune-enhanced combination treatments for patients with solid tumor cancers. Its pipeline consists of human, immuno-oncology, and checkpoint inhibitor antibodies that target programmed death-ligand 1; glucocorticoid-induced TNFR-related protein; and carbonic anhydrase IX. The company is also developing three oral, small-molecule, targeted anti-cancer agents that inhibit epidermal growth-factor receptor mutations, the bromodomain and extra-terminal protein BRD4, and poly polymerase. Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. has a collaboration agreement with TG Therapeutics, Inc. to develop and commercialize the Anti-PD-L1 and Anti-GITR antibody research programs in the field of hematological malignancies. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York. Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. is a subsidiary of Fortress Biotech, Inc.