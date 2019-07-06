Comparison of eHealth Inc. (EHTH) and Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

eHealth Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) and Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. (NYSE:MMC) compete with each other in the Insurance Brokers sector. We will analyze and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio eHealth Inc. 60 7.10 N/A -0.27 0.00 Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. 91 3.51 N/A 3.27 29.01

In table 1 we can see eHealth Inc. and Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us eHealth Inc. and Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets eHealth Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. 0.00% 21.9% 7.1%

Risk and Volatility

eHealth Inc.’s 1.33 beta indicates that its volatility is 33.00% more volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. on the other hand, has 0.84 beta which makes it 16.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

4.7 and 4.7 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of eHealth Inc. Its rival Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 2.2 and 2.2 respectively. eHealth Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for eHealth Inc. and Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score eHealth Inc. 0 0 4 3.00 Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. 0 2 0 2.00

The consensus price target of eHealth Inc. is $87.6, with potential upside of 0.36%. On the other hand, Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc.’s potential downside is -11.92% and its consensus price target is $90.5. The information presented earlier suggests that eHealth Inc. looks more robust than Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. as far as analyst belief.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

eHealth Inc. and Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 87.3% and 88.4%. 6% are eHealth Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.1% of Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) eHealth Inc. 4.13% -1.97% 7.08% 86.95% 250.7% 69.23% Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. 1.15% -0.16% 3.83% 7.94% 16.78% 18.78%

For the past year eHealth Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc.

eHealth, Inc. provides private online health insurance services in the United States and China. Its e-commerce platforms organize and present health insurance information in various formats that enable individuals, families, and small businesses to research, analyze, compare, and purchase a range of health insurance plans. The company offers medical health insurance coverage, including preferred provider organization, health maintenance organization and indemnity plans, health savings account eligible health insurance plans, Medicare related health, and small business group insurance plans, as well as ancillary health insurance plans comprising short-term, dental, life, vision, and accident insurance plans. It markets health insurance plans through its Websites, such as eHealth.com, eHealthInsurance.com, eHealthMedicare.com, Medicare.com, and PlanPrescriber.com, as well as through a network of marketing partners. The company also licenses its health insurance e-commerce technology that enables health insurance carriers and agents to market and distribute health insurance plans online; and provides online sponsorship and advertising services. eHealth, Inc. was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc., a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Risk and Insurance Services; and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, risk control, and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance, reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling services, and related advisory services. This segment serves businesses, public entities, insurance companies, associations, professional services organizations, and private clients. The Consulting segment provides health, retirement, talent, and investments consulting services and products; and specialized management, and economic and brand consulting services. This segment assists public and private sector employers in the design, management, and administration of employee health care programs; provides a range of strategic and compliance-related retirement services and solutions to corporate, governmental, and institutional clients; advises organizations on the engagement, management, and rewarding of employees; and offers investment consulting and other services to the sponsors of pension funds, foundations, endowments, other investors, and wealth management companies. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. was founded in 1871 and is headquartered in New York, New York.