Comparison of eGain Corporation (EGAN) and Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

eGain Corporation (NASDAQ:EGAN) and Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) compete against each other in the Business Software & Services sector. We will contrast them and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio eGain Corporation 9 3.74 N/A 0.07 130.82 Iron Mountain Incorporated 34 2.12 N/A 1.26 25.47

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. Iron Mountain Incorporated has higher revenue and earnings than eGain Corporation. The company that Currently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. eGain Corporation has been trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than Iron Mountain Incorporated, which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us eGain Corporation and Iron Mountain Incorporated’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets eGain Corporation 0.00% 14.2% -1.9% Iron Mountain Incorporated 0.00% 18.2% 2.8%

Volatility and Risk

eGain Corporation is 47.00% less volatile than S&P 500 because the stock has a beta of 0.53. Competitively, Iron Mountain Incorporated’s beta is 0.68 which is 32.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of eGain Corporation is 0.7 while its Current Ratio is 0.7. Meanwhile, Iron Mountain Incorporated has a Current Ratio of 0.8 while its Quick Ratio is 0.8. Iron Mountain Incorporated is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than eGain Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for eGain Corporation and Iron Mountain Incorporated.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score eGain Corporation 0 1 0 2.00 Iron Mountain Incorporated 0 1 0 2.00

eGain Corporation has an average target price of $10, and a 22.85% upside potential. On the other hand, Iron Mountain Incorporated’s potential upside is 18.21% and its average target price is $37. Based on the data given earlier, eGain Corporation is looking more favorable than Iron Mountain Incorporated, analysts view.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

eGain Corporation and Iron Mountain Incorporated has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 80.7% and 89.4%. 3.7% are eGain Corporation’s share held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.2% of Iron Mountain Incorporated’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) eGain Corporation -13.56% -14.15% -23.85% 2.63% -16.92% 33.41% Iron Mountain Incorporated 3.13% -12.61% -10.83% -2.47% -4.63% -1.39%

For the past year eGain Corporation has 33.41% stronger performance while Iron Mountain Incorporated has -1.39% weaker performance.

Summary

On 7 of the 11 factors Iron Mountain Incorporated beats eGain Corporation.

eGain Corporation provides cloud-based customer engagement software solutions worldwide. The company offers eGain software suite, including eGain Mobile for businesses to offer engagement options in the eGain suite to mobile users. It also provides Web applications comprising eGain Offers that helps businesses engage visitors on the company Website and Facebook fan pages; eGain Virtual Assistant that enables conversational automation to engage customers across digital touch points; eGain Cobrowse that enables phone and chat reps to show customers around the Website, help locate information, and hand-hold them during complex tasks; eGain Super Chat for Website visitors to conduct chats with agents; eGain ClickToCall provides Website visitors the ability to request a callback; and eGain SelfService to support customer self-service options. In addition, the company offers desktop applications consisting eGain Advisor Desktop, a desktop for customer service advisors in a digital world; eGain CallTrack call logging system; eGain Mail+Social, a application for processing inbound customer emails and providing email customer response; and eGain KnowledgeAgent, which empowers contact center agents with AI-powered knowledge management. Further, it eGain suite includes eGain Operational Analytics for businesses to monitor, measure, and manage their omnichannel contact center operation; eGain Secure Messaging that enables secure messaging for business with their customers; and eGain Notify, an application to deliver automatic reminders, alerts, and updates at various stages of the customer journey. Additionally, the company offers implementation, solution development, systems integration, and training services. It serves retail, telecommunications, financial services, insurance, outsourced services, technology, utilities, government, manufacturing, and consumer electronics industries. eGain Corporation was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.

Iron Mountain Incorporated, a real estate investment trust, provides storage and information management services in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific, and Africa. It operates through North American Records and Information Management Business, North American Data Management Business, Western European Business, and Other International Business segments. The company provides storage and information management services for physical records and other media, such as microfilm and microfiche, master audio and videotapes, film, X-rays, and blueprints, including healthcare information services, vital records services, and service and courier operations, as well as the collection, handling, disposal of sensitive documents for corporate customers; and information destruction services, information governance and digital solutions, and fulfillment and technology escrow services. It is also involved in the storage and rotation of backup computer media operations, including server and computer backup services; digital content repository systems to house, distribute, and archive key media assets; and storage, safeguarding, and electronic or physical delivery of physical media; and data center and fine art storage businesses. In addition, the company undertakes recurring project works that comprise on-site removal of aged patient files and related computerized file indexing; provides healthcare information services, which consists of medical record copying and delivery, temporary staffing, contract coding, facilities management, and imaging; conducts records inventories, packing records into cartons or other containers, and creating computerized indices of files and individual documents; and manages active records programs. It serves commercial, legal, financial, healthcare, insurance, life sciences, energy, business services, entertainment, and government organizations. Iron Mountain Incorporated was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.