Comparison of Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (EW) and Zynex Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) and Zynex Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Medical Appliances & Equipment. These factors are particularly influence the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Edwards Lifesciences Corporation 188 11.38 N/A 3.61 59.01 Zynex Inc. 7 7.63 N/A 0.30 28.20

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. Zynex Inc. seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Edwards Lifesciences Corporation. The business that Currently has a higher P/E ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation’s current P/E ratio is higher than that of Zynex Inc., which means that it is the expensive of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Edwards Lifesciences Corporation 0.00% 22% 12.9% Zynex Inc. 0.00% 105.2% 63.6%

Risk and Volatility

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation’s volatility measures that it’s 11.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 0.89 beta. Zynex Inc.’s 17.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 0.83 beta.

Liquidity

3.7 and 2.7 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Edwards Lifesciences Corporation. Its rival Zynex Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 3.2 and 3 respectively. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Zynex Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation and Zynex Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Edwards Lifesciences Corporation 1 4 9 2.64 Zynex Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation’s downside potential currently stands at -4.79% and an $206.5 average price target. Meanwhile, Zynex Inc.’s average price target is $10.75, while its potential upside is 23.00%. The results from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that Zynex Inc. seems more appealing than Edwards Lifesciences Corporation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 87.5% of Edwards Lifesciences Corporation shares and 5.5% of Zynex Inc. shares. About 0.2% of Edwards Lifesciences Corporation’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 54.89% of Zynex Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Edwards Lifesciences Corporation -0.94% 14.89% 21.36% 26.14% 49.7% 38.96% Zynex Inc. 2.09% -13.24% 38.9% 116.1% 181.11% 182.99%

For the past year Edwards Lifesciences Corporation has weaker performance than Zynex Inc.

Summary

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation beats Zynex Inc. on 8 of the 12 factors.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies to treat structural heart disease and critically ill patients worldwide. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic heart valves and their delivery systems for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves. The company also provides surgical heart valve therapy products, such as pericardial valves for aortic and mitral replacement, and minimally invasive aortic heart valve system; and tissue heart valves and repair products, which are used to replace or repair a patientÂ’s diseased or defective heart valve. In addition, it produces pericardial valves from biologically inert animal tissue; and provides heart valve repair therapies, including annuloplasty rings and systems. Further, the company offers critical care products, such as hemodynamic monitoring systems to measure a patientÂ’s heart function in surgical and intensive care settings; pulmonary artery catheters; and Oximetry Central Venous Catheters for continuous measurement of central venous oxygen saturation. Additionally, its critical care products include disposable pressure monitoring devices and closed blood sampling systems to protect patients and clinicians from infection; and peripheral vascular products used to treat endolumenal occlusive disease, such as embolectomy catheters for removing blood clots from peripheral blood vessels. The company distributes its products through direct sales force and independent distributors. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

Zynex, Inc., through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets electrotherapy medical devices used for pain management and rehabilitation. Its products include NexWave, a dual channel, multi-modality interferential current, neuromuscular electrical stimulation, and transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation device; NeuroMove, an electromyography triggered electrical stimulation device; and InWave, an electrical stimulation product for the treatment of female urinary incontinence. The company also distributes private labeled products comprising electrodes for the delivery of electrical current to the body; and batteries for use in electrotherapy products. In addition, it develops non-invasive blood volume monitors for use in hospitals and surgery centers. Zynex, Inc. offers its products for pain management and control; and stroke and spinal cord injury rehabilitation. The company sells its products through direct and independent sales representatives primarily in the United States. Zynex, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Lone Tree, Colorado.