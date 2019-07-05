Comparison of EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. (EDTXU) and DD3 Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DDMX)

Both EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EDTXU) and DD3 Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DDMX) are each other’s competitor in the Conglomerates industry. Thus the contrast of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A -0.13 0.00 DD3 Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. and DD3 Acquisition Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% DD3 Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 49.3% of EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. shares and 9.71% of DD3 Acquisition Corp. shares. Insiders Competitively, held 22.57% of DD3 Acquisition Corp. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. -0.59% 0.2% 2% 0% 0% 1.9% DD3 Acquisition Corp. 0.81% 1.84% 0% 0% 0% 1.53%

For the past year EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp.’s stock price has bigger growth than DD3 Acquisition Corp.

Summary

EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. focuses on the merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on education, training, and education technology industries. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.