Comparison of EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. (EDTX) and Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAC)

We will be contrasting the differences between EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EDTX) and Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAC) as far as dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Conglomerates industry.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.13
|0.00
|Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.27
|0.00
Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. and Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Institutional investors held 22.26% of EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. shares and 0% of Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp. shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp.
|0.1%
|0.6%
|3.39%
|0%
|0%
|2.65%
|Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp.
|0.2%
|1.33%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0.82%
For the past year EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. has stronger performance than Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp.
Summary
EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. beats Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp. on 3 of the 3 factors.
