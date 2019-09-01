Comparison of EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. (EDTX) and Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAC)

We will be contrasting the differences between EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EDTX) and Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAC) as far as dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Conglomerates industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A -0.13 0.00 Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A -0.27 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. and Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 22.26% of EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. shares and 0% of Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. 0.1% 0.6% 3.39% 0% 0% 2.65% Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp. 0.2% 1.33% 0% 0% 0% 0.82%

For the past year EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. has stronger performance than Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp.

Summary

EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. beats Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp. on 3 of the 3 factors.