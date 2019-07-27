Comparison of EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. (EDTX) and Pivotal Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:PVT)

EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EDTX) and Pivotal Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:PVT) are two firms in the Conglomerates that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A -0.13 0.00 Pivotal Acquisition Corp. 6,551 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. and Pivotal Acquisition Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 represents EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EDTX) and Pivotal Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:PVT)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Pivotal Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. and Pivotal Acquisition Corp. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 22.26% and 0%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. 0.69% 0.09% 4.68% 0% 0% 2.54% Pivotal Acquisition Corp. 0.92% -0.4% 0% 0% 0% 1.02%

For the past year EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. was more bullish than Pivotal Acquisition Corp.

Summary

Pivotal Acquisition Corp. beats EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. on 2 of the 3 factors.