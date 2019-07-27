Comparison of EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. (EDTX) and Pivotal Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:PVT)

EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EDTX) and Pivotal Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:PVT) are two firms in the Conglomerates that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.13
|0.00
|Pivotal Acquisition Corp.
|6,551
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. and Pivotal Acquisition Corp.
Profitability
Table 2 represents EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EDTX) and Pivotal Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:PVT)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Pivotal Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. and Pivotal Acquisition Corp. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 22.26% and 0%.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp.
|0.69%
|0.09%
|4.68%
|0%
|0%
|2.54%
|Pivotal Acquisition Corp.
|0.92%
|-0.4%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|1.02%
For the past year EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. was more bullish than Pivotal Acquisition Corp.
Summary
Pivotal Acquisition Corp. beats EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. on 2 of the 3 factors.
