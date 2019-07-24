Comparison of EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. (EDTX) and Mosaic Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:MOSC)

EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EDTX) and Mosaic Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:MOSC) compete with each other in the Conglomerates sector. We will analyze and compare their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A -0.13 0.00 Mosaic Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.12 82.91

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. and Mosaic Acquisition Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Mosaic Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 22.26% of EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. shares are held by institutional investors while 51.55% of Mosaic Acquisition Corp. are owned by institutional investors. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.17% of Mosaic Acquisition Corp.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. 0.69% 0.09% 4.68% 0% 0% 2.54% Mosaic Acquisition Corp. 0.15% 0.35% 1.86% 3.74% 0% 3%

For the past year EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp.’s stock price has smaller growth than Mosaic Acquisition Corp.

Summary

Mosaic Acquisition Corp. beats on 4 of the 4 factors EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp.