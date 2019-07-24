Comparison of EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. (EDTX) and Mosaic Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:MOSC)

EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EDTX) and Mosaic Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:MOSC) compete with each other in the Conglomerates sector. We will analyze and compare their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.13
|0.00
|Mosaic Acquisition Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.12
|82.91
Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. and Mosaic Acquisition Corp.
Profitability
Table 2 shows the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Mosaic Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Roughly 22.26% of EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. shares are held by institutional investors while 51.55% of Mosaic Acquisition Corp. are owned by institutional investors. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.17% of Mosaic Acquisition Corp.’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp.
|0.69%
|0.09%
|4.68%
|0%
|0%
|2.54%
|Mosaic Acquisition Corp.
|0.15%
|0.35%
|1.86%
|3.74%
|0%
|3%
For the past year EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp.’s stock price has smaller growth than Mosaic Acquisition Corp.
Summary
Mosaic Acquisition Corp. beats on 4 of the 4 factors EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp.
