Comparison of Editas Medicine Inc. (EDIT) and Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX)

As Biotechnology companies, Editas Medicine Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) and Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Editas Medicine Inc. 23 38.33 N/A -2.34 0.00 Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. 36 0.00 N/A -7.31 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Editas Medicine Inc. and Turning Point Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Editas Medicine Inc. 0.00% -47.6% -27.4% Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 82.4% of Editas Medicine Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 0% of Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 2.5% are Editas Medicine Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Editas Medicine Inc. -9.91% -14.69% 13.48% -21.8% -37.11% -0.48% Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. -7.93% 0% 0% 0% 0% 7.61%

For the past year Editas Medicine Inc. had bearish trend while Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. beats Editas Medicine Inc.

Editas Medicine, Inc. operates as a genome editing company. It focuses on treating patients with genetically defined diseases by correcting their disease causing genes. It is developing a proprietary genome editing platform based on CRISPR technology to target genetically defined diseases with an initial focus on debilitating illnesses where there are no approved treatments. Editas Medicine, Inc. has a collaboration and license agreement with Juno Therapeutics, Inc. for the research and development of engineered T cells with chimeric antigen receptors and T cell receptors; and collaboration, option, and license agreement with Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. to explore the delivery of genome editing medicines for the treatment of inherited retinal diseases. The company was formerly known as Gengine, Inc. and changed its name to Editas Medicine Inc. in November 2013. Editas Medicine, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.