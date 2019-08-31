Comparison of Editas Medicine Inc. (EDIT) and Sage Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE)

As Biotechnology companies, Editas Medicine Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) and Sage Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Editas Medicine Inc. 24 47.58 N/A -2.27 0.00 Sage Therapeutics Inc. 168 5504.63 N/A -9.74 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Editas Medicine Inc. and Sage Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Editas Medicine Inc. and Sage Therapeutics Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Editas Medicine Inc. 0.00% -47.6% -27.4% Sage Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -43.5% -40.6%

Volatility and Risk

A 2.51 beta means Editas Medicine Inc.’s volatility is 151.00% more than S&P 500’s volatility. Sage Therapeutics Inc. has a 2.51 beta and it is 151.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Editas Medicine Inc. are 8.5 and 8.5. Competitively, Sage Therapeutics Inc. has 20.1 and 20.1 for Current and Quick Ratio. Sage Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Editas Medicine Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Editas Medicine Inc. and Sage Therapeutics Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Editas Medicine Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Sage Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 6 3.00

On the other hand, Sage Therapeutics Inc.’s potential upside is 24.27% and its consensus target price is $213.33.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Editas Medicine Inc. and Sage Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 78.9% and 98.75% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 3.98% of Editas Medicine Inc.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 1.2% of Sage Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Editas Medicine Inc. -2.88% 4.17% 8.74% 18.66% -14.14% 10.99% Sage Therapeutics Inc. -8.19% -12.82% -3.85% 20.87% 6.31% 67.39%

For the past year Editas Medicine Inc. has weaker performance than Sage Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Sage Therapeutics Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Editas Medicine Inc.

Editas Medicine, Inc. operates as a genome editing company. It focuses on treating patients with genetically defined diseases by correcting their disease causing genes. It is developing a proprietary genome editing platform based on CRISPR technology to target genetically defined diseases with an initial focus on debilitating illnesses where there are no approved treatments. Editas Medicine, Inc. has a collaboration and license agreement with Juno Therapeutics, Inc. for the research and development of engineered T cells with chimeric antigen receptors and T cell receptors; and collaboration, option, and license agreement with Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. to explore the delivery of genome editing medicines for the treatment of inherited retinal diseases. The company was formerly known as Gengine, Inc. and changed its name to Editas Medicine Inc. in November 2013. Editas Medicine, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Sage Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel medicines to treat central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidate includes SAGE-547, a proprietary intravenous formulation of allopregnanolone that is in Phase III clinical development as an adjunctive therapy for the treatment of super-refractory status epilepticus (SRSE), as well as for the treatment of post-partum depression (PPD). The companyÂ’s product pipeline includes SAGE-217, a novel neuroactive steroid, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of PPD, major depressive disorders, essential tremor, and ParkinsonÂ’s diseases; and SAGE-689 a novel positive allosteric modulator of GABAA receptors that is in preclinical stage for the treatment of status epilepticus. In addition, its product pipeline that are in preclinical stage comprises SAGE-105, a novel neuroactive steroid for the treatment of orphon epilepsies; SAGE-324, a novel neuroactive steroid for the treatment of GABA hypofunction; and SAGE-718, a novel oxysterol-based positive allosteric modulator of NMDA receptors for the treatment of cerebrosterol deficit disorders, anti-NMDA receptor encephalitis, and NMDA hypofunction. The company was formerly known as Sterogen Biopharma, Inc. and changed its name to Sage Therapeutics, Inc. in September 2011. Sage Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.