Comparison of Editas Medicine Inc. (EDIT) and Dare Bioscience Inc. (NASDAQ:DARE)

As Biotechnology companies, Editas Medicine Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) and Dare Bioscience Inc. (NASDAQ:DARE) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Editas Medicine Inc. 24 46.16 N/A -2.27 0.00 Dare Bioscience Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -1.06 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Editas Medicine Inc. and Dare Bioscience Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Editas Medicine Inc. 0.00% -47.6% -27.4% Dare Bioscience Inc. 0.00% -150.1% -130.6%

Risk & Volatility

Editas Medicine Inc. is 151.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 2.51 beta. Competitively, Dare Bioscience Inc.’s beta is 1.96 which is 96.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

Editas Medicine Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 8.5 and 8.5 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Dare Bioscience Inc. are 4.2 and 4.2 respectively. Editas Medicine Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Dare Bioscience Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Editas Medicine Inc. and Dare Bioscience Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 78.9% and 8.2% respectively. Insiders held roughly 3.98% of Editas Medicine Inc.’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.8% of Dare Bioscience Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Editas Medicine Inc. -2.88% 4.17% 8.74% 18.66% -14.14% 10.99% Dare Bioscience Inc. 2.17% -6.1% -25.07% -3.97% -31.58% 7.85%

For the past year Editas Medicine Inc. was more bullish than Dare Bioscience Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 7 factors Editas Medicine Inc. beats Dare Bioscience Inc.

Editas Medicine, Inc. operates as a genome editing company. It focuses on treating patients with genetically defined diseases by correcting their disease causing genes. It is developing a proprietary genome editing platform based on CRISPR technology to target genetically defined diseases with an initial focus on debilitating illnesses where there are no approved treatments. Editas Medicine, Inc. has a collaboration and license agreement with Juno Therapeutics, Inc. for the research and development of engineered T cells with chimeric antigen receptors and T cell receptors; and collaboration, option, and license agreement with Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. to explore the delivery of genome editing medicines for the treatment of inherited retinal diseases. The company was formerly known as Gengine, Inc. and changed its name to Editas Medicine Inc. in November 2013. Editas Medicine, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

DarÃ© Bioscience, Inc. develops and commercializes product for womenÂ’s reproductive health, Ovaprene. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in La Jolla, California.