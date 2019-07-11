Comparison of Editas Medicine Inc. (EDIT) and Cellectar Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRB)

Since Editas Medicine Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) and Cellectar Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRB) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Editas Medicine Inc. 23 40.81 N/A -2.34 0.00 Cellectar Biosciences Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -6.14 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Editas Medicine Inc. and Cellectar Biosciences Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Editas Medicine Inc. and Cellectar Biosciences Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Editas Medicine Inc. 0.00% -47.6% -27.4% Cellectar Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -192.9% -134.3%

Liquidity

Editas Medicine Inc.’s Current Ratio is 8.5 while its Quick Ratio is 8.5. On the competitive side is, Cellectar Biosciences Inc. which has a 8.6 Current Ratio and a 8.6 Quick Ratio. Cellectar Biosciences Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Editas Medicine Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Editas Medicine Inc. and Cellectar Biosciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 82.4% and 7.2% respectively. Insiders owned 2.5% of Editas Medicine Inc. shares. Competitively, Cellectar Biosciences Inc. has 0.6% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Editas Medicine Inc. -9.91% -14.69% 13.48% -21.8% -37.11% -0.48% Cellectar Biosciences Inc. 25.61% 18.99% 46.88% 8.46% -73.14% 81.94%

For the past year Editas Medicine Inc. has -0.48% weaker performance while Cellectar Biosciences Inc. has 81.94% stronger performance.

Summary

Editas Medicine Inc. beats on 5 of the 7 factors Cellectar Biosciences Inc.

Editas Medicine, Inc. operates as a genome editing company. It focuses on treating patients with genetically defined diseases by correcting their disease causing genes. It is developing a proprietary genome editing platform based on CRISPR technology to target genetically defined diseases with an initial focus on debilitating illnesses where there are no approved treatments. Editas Medicine, Inc. has a collaboration and license agreement with Juno Therapeutics, Inc. for the research and development of engineered T cells with chimeric antigen receptors and T cell receptors; and collaboration, option, and license agreement with Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. to explore the delivery of genome editing medicines for the treatment of inherited retinal diseases. The company was formerly known as Gengine, Inc. and changed its name to Editas Medicine Inc. in November 2013. Editas Medicine, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Cellectar Biosciences, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of targeted phospholipid drug conjugates (PDCs) for the treatment and imaging of cancer. The company offers CLR 131, a PDC cytotoxic radioisotope product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical study for the treatment of relapse or refractory multiple myeloma, as well as in Phase II clinical study for the treatment of B-cell malignancies; and CLR 125, a cancer-targeting radiotherapeutic is under pre-clinical investigation for the treatment of micrometastatic disease. It also provides CLR 124, a cancer-targeting positron emission tomography imaging PDC for the selective detection of tumors and metastases in a range of cancers; and CLR 1502, a cancer-targeting near-infrared-fluorophore optical imaging PDC for intraoperative tumor and tumor margin illumination. In addition, the company is developing CLR 1601-PTX, CLR 1602-PTX, and CLR 1603-PTX product candidates, which are in pre-clinical research for the treatment of chemotherapy. It has strategic collaboration with Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. to develop phospholipid drug conjugates. The company was formerly known as Novelos Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. in February 2014. Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Madison, Wisconsin.