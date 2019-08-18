Comparison of Edgewell Personal Care Company (EPC) and Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF)

Edgewell Personal Care Company (NYSE:EPC) and Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) compete with each other in the Personal Products sector. We will analyze and compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Edgewell Personal Care Company 36 0.71 N/A 1.62 18.75 Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. 48 1.06 N/A 2.11 19.46

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Edgewell Personal Care Company and Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Edgewell Personal Care Company. The business with a lower price-to-earnings ratio is currently more affordable of the two stocks. Edgewell Personal Care Company’s currently lower price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Edgewell Personal Care Company and Herbalife Nutrition Ltd.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Edgewell Personal Care Company 0.00% 4.5% 2% Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. 0.00% -43.1% 11.4%

Risk & Volatility

Edgewell Personal Care Company has a 0.82 beta, while its volatility is 18.00% which is less volatile than S&P 500. Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. on the other hand, has 0.42 beta which makes it 58.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Edgewell Personal Care Company are 2 and 1.2. Competitively, Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. has 1.2 and 0.9 for Current and Quick Ratio. Edgewell Personal Care Company’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Herbalife Nutrition Ltd.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given Edgewell Personal Care Company and Herbalife Nutrition Ltd.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Edgewell Personal Care Company 0 2 1 2.33 Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. 0 0 4 3.00

Edgewell Personal Care Company has a 47.56% upside potential and an average price target of $41.67. On the other hand, Herbalife Nutrition Ltd.’s potential upside is 43.75% and its consensus price target is $52.44. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, Edgewell Personal Care Company is looking more favorable than Herbalife Nutrition Ltd.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Edgewell Personal Care Company and Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 98.1% and 96%. Insiders owned roughly 0.2% of Edgewell Personal Care Company’s shares. Comparatively, 4.2% are Herbalife Nutrition Ltd.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Edgewell Personal Care Company 3.79% 10.94% -24.13% -22.27% -42.83% -18.53% Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. 2.91% -3.71% -23.61% -30.37% -21.05% -30.42%

For the past year Edgewell Personal Care Company was less bearish than Herbalife Nutrition Ltd.

Summary

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. beats Edgewell Personal Care Company on 9 of the 12 factors.

Edgewell Personal Care Company manufactures and markets personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care, and infant care categories the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care, and All Other. It offers Schick and Wilkinson Sword razor systems, including razor handles and refillable blades, and disposable shave products for men and women; and shave preparation products, such as shaving gels and creams under the Edge, Skintimate, and Shave Guard brands. The company also manufactures, distributes, and sells private label and value-priced wet shaving disposable razors, shaving systems, and replacement blades under a retailer's store name or under the Personna name. In addition, it provides sun care products comprising protection, sport, kids, baby, tanning, and after sun products, as well as hand wipes and household gloves under the Banana Boat, Hawaiian Tropic, Wet Ones, and Playtex brands; and feminine care products consisting of tampons, pads, and liners under the Playtex, Stayfree, Carefree, o.b., and Playtex Sport brand names. Further, the company offers infant care products, such as bottles, cups, and mealtime products under the Playtex brand; OrthoPro and Binky pacifiers; diaper disposal systems under the Playtex Diaper Genie brand; and diaper pail units and refill liners under the Diaper Genie brand, as well as markets Litter Genie, a waste disposal solution for cat owners. It sells its products through direct sales force, distributors, and wholesalers, as well as through retail locations and e-commerce. The company was formerly known as Energizer Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Edgewell Personal Care Company in June 2015. Edgewell Personal Care Company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Chesterfield, Missouri.

Herbalife Ltd., a nutrition company, develops and sells weight management, healthy meals and snacks, sports and fitness, energy and targeted nutritional products, and personal care products. It offers science-based products in four principal categories, including weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; and outer nutrition. The companyÂ’s weight management product portfolio includes meal replacement products, protein shakes, drink mixes, weight loss enhancers, and healthy snacks; targeted nutrition products comprise dietary and nutritional supplements containing herbs, vitamins, minerals, and other natural ingredients; and outer nutrition products consist of facial skin, body, and hair care products. It also provides literature, promotional, and other materials, including start-up kits, sales tools, and educational materials. The company offers its products through retail stores, sales representatives, sales officers, and independent service providers. It operates in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and China. The company was founded in 1980 and is based in George Town, the Cayman Islands.