Comparison of Edgewell Personal Care Company (EPC) and Energizer Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ENR)

Edgewell Personal Care Company (NYSE:EPC) and Energizer Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ENR), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Personal Products. These factors are particularly influence the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Edgewell Personal Care Company 31 93.20 53.86M 1.62 18.75 Energizer Holdings Inc. 40 1.80 62.45M 0.75 56.11

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Edgewell Personal Care Company and Energizer Holdings Inc. Energizer Holdings Inc. has lower earnings, but higher revenue than Edgewell Personal Care Company. The company with a lower P/E ratio is currently more affordable of the two stocks. Edgewell Personal Care Company has been trading at a lower P/E ratio than Energizer Holdings Inc., which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Edgewell Personal Care Company 175,955,570.08% 4.5% 2% Energizer Holdings Inc. 154,732,408.33% 9.9% 0.5%

Risk and Volatility

Edgewell Personal Care Company has a 0.82 beta, while its volatility is 18.00%, thus making it less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Energizer Holdings Inc. is 42.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 0.58 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Edgewell Personal Care Company are 2 and 1.2 respectively. Its competitor Energizer Holdings Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.1 and its Quick Ratio is 1.7. Energizer Holdings Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Edgewell Personal Care Company.

Analyst Ratings

Edgewell Personal Care Company and Energizer Holdings Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Edgewell Personal Care Company 0 2 1 2.33 Energizer Holdings Inc. 1 0 1 2.50

The upside potential is 20.85% for Edgewell Personal Care Company with average price target of $37.67. Energizer Holdings Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $42.33 average price target and a 5.43% potential upside. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, Edgewell Personal Care Company is looking more favorable than Energizer Holdings Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Edgewell Personal Care Company and Energizer Holdings Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 98.1% and 90.3%. Edgewell Personal Care Company’s share held by insiders are 0.2%. Comparatively, 0.7% are Energizer Holdings Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Edgewell Personal Care Company 3.79% 10.94% -24.13% -22.27% -42.83% -18.53% Energizer Holdings Inc. 7.07% 8.31% -11.35% -8.02% -33.28% -6.8%

For the past year Edgewell Personal Care Company was more bearish than Energizer Holdings Inc.

Summary

Energizer Holdings Inc. beats on 9 of the 15 factors Edgewell Personal Care Company.

Edgewell Personal Care Company manufactures and markets personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care, and infant care categories the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care, and All Other. It offers Schick and Wilkinson Sword razor systems, including razor handles and refillable blades, and disposable shave products for men and women; and shave preparation products, such as shaving gels and creams under the Edge, Skintimate, and Shave Guard brands. The company also manufactures, distributes, and sells private label and value-priced wet shaving disposable razors, shaving systems, and replacement blades under a retailer's store name or under the Personna name. In addition, it provides sun care products comprising protection, sport, kids, baby, tanning, and after sun products, as well as hand wipes and household gloves under the Banana Boat, Hawaiian Tropic, Wet Ones, and Playtex brands; and feminine care products consisting of tampons, pads, and liners under the Playtex, Stayfree, Carefree, o.b., and Playtex Sport brand names. Further, the company offers infant care products, such as bottles, cups, and mealtime products under the Playtex brand; OrthoPro and Binky pacifiers; diaper disposal systems under the Playtex Diaper Genie brand; and diaper pail units and refill liners under the Diaper Genie brand, as well as markets Litter Genie, a waste disposal solution for cat owners. It sells its products through direct sales force, distributors, and wholesalers, as well as through retail locations and e-commerce. The company was formerly known as Energizer Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Edgewell Personal Care Company in June 2015. Edgewell Personal Care Company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Chesterfield, Missouri.

Energizer Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries; and hearing aid batteries, as well as primary rechargeable options under the Energizer and Eveready brands. The company also provides headlights, lanterns, kidÂ’s lights, and area lights, as well as flash lights under the Hard Case, Dolphin, and WeatherReady brands. In addition, it designs and markets automotive fragrance and appearance products under the Refresh Your Car!, California Scents, Driven, Bahama & Co., LEXOL, and Eagle One brands; and licenses the Energizer and Eveready brands to companies developing consumer solutions in gaming, automotive batteries, portable power for critical devices, LED light bulbs, and other lighting products. The company sells its products through direct sales force, distributors, and wholesalers; and through various retail locations, including mass merchandisers and warehouse clubs, food stores, drug and convenience stores, electronics specialty stores and department stores, hardware and automotive centers, and military stores, as well as through ecommerce. Energizer Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri.