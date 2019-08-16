Comparison of Edge Therapeutics Inc. (EDGE) and Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:EMMA)

We are contrasting Edge Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:EDGE) and Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:EMMA) on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Edge Therapeutics Inc.
|N/A
|0.00
|N/A
|-1.31
|0.00
|Emmaus Life Sciences Inc.
|8
|7.99
|N/A
|-7.78
|0.00
In table 1 we can see Edge Therapeutics Inc. and Emmaus Life Sciences Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Edge Therapeutics Inc. and Emmaus Life Sciences Inc.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Edge Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Emmaus Life Sciences Inc.
|0.00%
|-313.7%
|-215.9%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Roughly 28.21% of Edge Therapeutics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 8.7% of Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 5.63% of Edge Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 10.5% of Emmaus Life Sciences Inc.’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Edge Therapeutics Inc.
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|Emmaus Life Sciences Inc.
|29.94%
|-22.5%
|-15.56%
|-44.9%
|-41.67%
|48.22%
Summary
Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. beats Edge Therapeutics Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.
Edge Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and seeks to commercialize hospital-based therapies for acute life-threatening neurological and other conditions. Its lead product includes EG-1962, a polymer-based microsphere used for the treatment of aneurysmal subarachnoid hemorrhage. The company is also developing EG-1964 for the management of chronic subdural hematoma as a prophylactic treatment to prevent recurrent bleeding on the surface of the brain. Edge Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Berkeley Heights, New Jersey.
