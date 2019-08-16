Comparison of Edge Therapeutics Inc. (EDGE) and Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:EMMA)

We are contrasting Edge Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:EDGE) and Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:EMMA) on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Edge Therapeutics Inc. N/A 0.00 N/A -1.31 0.00 Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. 8 7.99 N/A -7.78 0.00

In table 1 we can see Edge Therapeutics Inc. and Emmaus Life Sciences Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Edge Therapeutics Inc. and Emmaus Life Sciences Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Edge Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. 0.00% -313.7% -215.9%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 28.21% of Edge Therapeutics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 8.7% of Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 5.63% of Edge Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 10.5% of Emmaus Life Sciences Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Edge Therapeutics Inc. 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. 29.94% -22.5% -15.56% -44.9% -41.67% 48.22%

Summary

Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. beats Edge Therapeutics Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.

Edge Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and seeks to commercialize hospital-based therapies for acute life-threatening neurological and other conditions. Its lead product includes EG-1962, a polymer-based microsphere used for the treatment of aneurysmal subarachnoid hemorrhage. The company is also developing EG-1964 for the management of chronic subdural hematoma as a prophylactic treatment to prevent recurrent bleeding on the surface of the brain. Edge Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Berkeley Heights, New Jersey.