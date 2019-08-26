Comparison of Edesa Biotech Inc. (EDSA) and Theravance Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH)

As Biotechnology companies, Edesa Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:EDSA) and Theravance Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Edesa Biotech Inc. 6 57485.74 N/A -1.16 0.00 Theravance Biopharma Inc. 21 19.47 N/A -4.10 0.00

Demonstrates Edesa Biotech Inc. and Theravance Biopharma Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Edesa Biotech Inc. and Theravance Biopharma Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Edesa Biotech Inc. 0.00% -51.1% -48.4% Theravance Biopharma Inc. 0.00% 619.9% -47.4%

Volatility & Risk

Edesa Biotech Inc.’s current beta is 2.27 and it happens to be 127.00% more volatile than S&P 500. In other hand, Theravance Biopharma Inc. has beta of 1.75 which is 75.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Edesa Biotech Inc. and Theravance Biopharma Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Edesa Biotech Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Theravance Biopharma Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

Competitively Theravance Biopharma Inc. has an average target price of $50, with potential upside of 142.13%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 25.9% of Edesa Biotech Inc. shares and 88.1% of Theravance Biopharma Inc. shares. About 1.3% of Edesa Biotech Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, 6.3% are Theravance Biopharma Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Edesa Biotech Inc. -1.21% -31.65% -21.79% -37.91% -44.29% -10.62% Theravance Biopharma Inc. 13.62% 23.08% -11.69% -17.2% -10.59% -18.52%

For the past year Edesa Biotech Inc. has stronger performance than Theravance Biopharma Inc.

Theravance Biopharma, Inc., a diversified biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes human therapeutics. The company offers VIBATIV (telavancin), a bactericidal, once-daily injectable antibiotic to treat patients with infections due to Staphylococcus aureus and other Gram-positive bacteria. Its product candidates include TD-1792 that is in phase III clinical trials for the treatment of skin and soft tissues infections; TD-6450, a multivalent NS5A inhibitor, which is in Phase II study for Hepatitis C Virus; and Revefenacin (TD-4208), a long acting muscarinic antagonist that is in Phase III clinical studies for chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. The companyÂ’s product candidates also comprise Axelopran, an oral peripherally active mu opioid receptor antagonist that is in Phase II clinical trials for opioid induced constipation; Velusetrag (TD-5108), an oral and investigational medicine, which is in Phase II studies for gastrointestinal motility disorders; TD-8954, a selective 5-HT4 receptor agonist for gastrointestinal motility disorders; and TD-1473, a pan-Janus kinase inhibitor, which has completed phase I clinical studies for ulcerative colitis. In addition, it develops TD-0714, a Neprilysin inhibitor that has completed phase I clinical studies for heart failure and chronic kidney diseases; and TD-9855, an investigational norepinephrine and serotonin reuptake inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical studies for neurogenic orthostatic hypotension. Further, the company focuses on various drug development programs, including the combination of fluticasone furoate, umeclidinium, and vilanterol for the treatment of COPD and asthma; the Inhaled Bifunctional Muscarinic Antagonist-Beta2 Agonist program, as monotherapy; and in combination with other therapeutically active components, such as an inhaled corticosteroid. Theravance Biopharma, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is based in George Town, the Cayman Islands.