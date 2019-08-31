Comparison of Edesa Biotech Inc. (EDSA) and Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:OSMT)

Edesa Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:EDSA) and Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:OSMT), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Edesa Biotech Inc. 6 53382.36 N/A -1.16 0.00 Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc 4 0.65 N/A -4.57 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Edesa Biotech Inc. and Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Edesa Biotech Inc. and Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Edesa Biotech Inc. 0.00% -51.1% -48.4% Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Edesa Biotech Inc. is 9 while its Current Ratio is 9.2. Meanwhile, Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc has a Current Ratio of 1.7 while its Quick Ratio is 1.4. Edesa Biotech Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Edesa Biotech Inc. and Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc are owned by institutional investors at 25.9% and 50.4% respectively. About 1.3% of Edesa Biotech Inc.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 4% of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Edesa Biotech Inc. -1.21% -31.65% -21.79% -37.91% -44.29% -10.62% Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc -1.51% -16.2% -17.47% -59.15% 0% -57.94%

For the past year Edesa Biotech Inc. has stronger performance than Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc

Summary

Edesa Biotech Inc. beats Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc on 5 of the 7 factors.

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc, an integrated biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes specialty products that target markets with underserved patient populations. The company's promoted approved products include specialty neurology products, such as M-72 to treat ADHD; Osmolex ER to treat Parkinson's and drug-induced extrapyramidal reactions in adults; Lorzone to treat muscle spasms; and ConZip for pain, as well as women's health products, including Divigel for menopause; and OB Complete, a dietary supplement for prenatal, pregnancy, and postnatal periods. Its non-promoted approved products comprise Methylphenidate ER for ADHD; Venlafaxine ER tablets for major depressive disorder and social anxiety disorder; Hydromorphone ER for pain; Nifedipine ER for hypertension; Sodium Benzoate/Sodium Phenylacetate for hyperammonemia; Oxybutynin ER for overactive bladder; and prescription prenatal vitamins for nutritional requirements during pregnancy. The company's products under development include Ontinua ER, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat multiple sclerosis spasticity, and Phase I clinical trials to treat opioid and alcohol use disorders; RVL-1201, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat Blepharoptosis; and Osmodex and other ANDAs for various indications. Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc is based in Bridgewater, New Jersey.