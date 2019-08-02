Comparison of Edesa Biotech Inc. (EDSA) and Mustang Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:MBIO)

Both Edesa Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:EDSA) and Mustang Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:MBIO) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Edesa Biotech Inc. 7 0.00 N/A -1.16 0.00 Mustang Bio Inc. 4 0.00 N/A -1.24 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Edesa Biotech Inc. 0.00% -51.1% -48.4% Mustang Bio Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Edesa Biotech Inc. has a Current Ratio of 9.2 and a Quick Ratio of 9. Competitively, Mustang Bio Inc.’s Current Ratio is 5.6 and has 5.6 Quick Ratio. Edesa Biotech Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Mustang Bio Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Edesa Biotech Inc. and Mustang Bio Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 25.9% and 7.1%. About 1.3% of Edesa Biotech Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, Mustang Bio Inc. has 39.58% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Edesa Biotech Inc. -1.21% -31.65% -21.79% -37.91% -44.29% -10.62% Mustang Bio Inc. -9.23% -16.67% -24.32% -10.56% -52.27% 3.74%

For the past year Edesa Biotech Inc. has -10.62% weaker performance while Mustang Bio Inc. has 3.74% stronger performance.

Mustang Bio, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel cancer immunotherapy products based on the chimeric antigen receptor engineered T cell technology. Its lead programs include MB-101 for the treatment of brain cancer that is in Phase I trials; and MB-102, a therapeutic agent in acute myeloid leukemia, which is in Phase I trials. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in New York, New York. Mustang Bio, Inc. is a subsidiary of Fortress Biotech, Inc.