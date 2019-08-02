Comparison of Edesa Biotech Inc. (EDSA) and Mustang Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:MBIO)

Both Edesa Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:EDSA) and Mustang Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:MBIO) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Edesa Biotech Inc.
|7
|0.00
|N/A
|-1.16
|0.00
|Mustang Bio Inc.
|4
|0.00
|N/A
|-1.24
|0.00
Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Edesa Biotech Inc.
|0.00%
|-51.1%
|-48.4%
|Mustang Bio Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Liquidity
Edesa Biotech Inc. has a Current Ratio of 9.2 and a Quick Ratio of 9. Competitively, Mustang Bio Inc.’s Current Ratio is 5.6 and has 5.6 Quick Ratio. Edesa Biotech Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Mustang Bio Inc.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Edesa Biotech Inc. and Mustang Bio Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 25.9% and 7.1%. About 1.3% of Edesa Biotech Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, Mustang Bio Inc. has 39.58% of it’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Edesa Biotech Inc.
|-1.21%
|-31.65%
|-21.79%
|-37.91%
|-44.29%
|-10.62%
|Mustang Bio Inc.
|-9.23%
|-16.67%
|-24.32%
|-10.56%
|-52.27%
|3.74%
For the past year Edesa Biotech Inc. has -10.62% weaker performance while Mustang Bio Inc. has 3.74% stronger performance.
Mustang Bio, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel cancer immunotherapy products based on the chimeric antigen receptor engineered T cell technology. Its lead programs include MB-101 for the treatment of brain cancer that is in Phase I trials; and MB-102, a therapeutic agent in acute myeloid leukemia, which is in Phase I trials. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in New York, New York. Mustang Bio, Inc. is a subsidiary of Fortress Biotech, Inc.
