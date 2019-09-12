Comparison of Edesa Biotech Inc. (EDSA) and Morphic Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF)

As Biotechnology companies, Edesa Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:EDSA) and Morphic Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Edesa Biotech Inc.
|6
|83299.62
|N/A
|-1.16
|0.00
|Morphic Holding Inc.
|21
|41.69
|N/A
|-0.81
|0.00
Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Edesa Biotech Inc. and Morphic Holding Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Edesa Biotech Inc.
|0.00%
|-51.1%
|-48.4%
|Morphic Holding Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Liquidity
Edesa Biotech Inc. has a Current Ratio of 9.2 and a Quick Ratio of 9. Competitively, Morphic Holding Inc.’s Current Ratio is 4.6 and has 4.6 Quick Ratio. Edesa Biotech Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Morphic Holding Inc.
Analyst Ratings
Edesa Biotech Inc. and Morphic Holding Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Edesa Biotech Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Morphic Holding Inc.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
Competitively the consensus price target of Morphic Holding Inc. is $32, which is potential 56.17% upside.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
The shares of both Edesa Biotech Inc. and Morphic Holding Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 25.9% and 49.9% respectively. Edesa Biotech Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 1.3%. Competitively, Morphic Holding Inc. has 26.4% of it’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Edesa Biotech Inc.
|-1.21%
|-31.65%
|-21.79%
|-37.91%
|-44.29%
|-10.62%
|Morphic Holding Inc.
|9.03%
|-2.8%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|25.44%
For the past year Edesa Biotech Inc. has -10.62% weaker performance while Morphic Holding Inc. has 25.44% stronger performance.
Summary
Morphic Holding Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Edesa Biotech Inc.
