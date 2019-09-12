Comparison of Edesa Biotech Inc. (EDSA) and Morphic Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF)

As Biotechnology companies, Edesa Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:EDSA) and Morphic Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Edesa Biotech Inc. 6 83299.62 N/A -1.16 0.00 Morphic Holding Inc. 21 41.69 N/A -0.81 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Edesa Biotech Inc. and Morphic Holding Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Edesa Biotech Inc. 0.00% -51.1% -48.4% Morphic Holding Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Edesa Biotech Inc. has a Current Ratio of 9.2 and a Quick Ratio of 9. Competitively, Morphic Holding Inc.’s Current Ratio is 4.6 and has 4.6 Quick Ratio. Edesa Biotech Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Morphic Holding Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Edesa Biotech Inc. and Morphic Holding Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Edesa Biotech Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Morphic Holding Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the consensus price target of Morphic Holding Inc. is $32, which is potential 56.17% upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Edesa Biotech Inc. and Morphic Holding Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 25.9% and 49.9% respectively. Edesa Biotech Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 1.3%. Competitively, Morphic Holding Inc. has 26.4% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Edesa Biotech Inc. -1.21% -31.65% -21.79% -37.91% -44.29% -10.62% Morphic Holding Inc. 9.03% -2.8% 0% 0% 0% 25.44%

For the past year Edesa Biotech Inc. has -10.62% weaker performance while Morphic Holding Inc. has 25.44% stronger performance.

Summary

Morphic Holding Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Edesa Biotech Inc.