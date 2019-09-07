Comparison of Edesa Biotech Inc. (EDSA) and Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO)

Both Edesa Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:EDSA) and Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Edesa Biotech Inc. 6 78046.48 N/A -1.16 0.00 Mesoblast Limited 5 29.51 N/A -0.92 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Edesa Biotech Inc. and Mesoblast Limited.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Edesa Biotech Inc. and Mesoblast Limited’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Edesa Biotech Inc. 0.00% -51.1% -48.4% Mesoblast Limited 0.00% -17.1% -13.1%

Volatility and Risk

Edesa Biotech Inc. is 127.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 2.27. In other hand, Mesoblast Limited has beta of 1.85 which is 85.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Edesa Biotech Inc.’s Current Ratio is 9.2 while its Quick Ratio is 9. On the competitive side is, Mesoblast Limited which has a 1.9 Current Ratio and a 1.9 Quick Ratio. Edesa Biotech Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Mesoblast Limited.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Edesa Biotech Inc. and Mesoblast Limited are owned by institutional investors at 25.9% and 2.6% respectively. Insiders owned 1.3% of Edesa Biotech Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Edesa Biotech Inc. -1.21% -31.65% -21.79% -37.91% -44.29% -10.62% Mesoblast Limited -2.83% 1.98% -8.85% 13.44% -27.26% 25%

For the past year Edesa Biotech Inc. has -10.62% weaker performance while Mesoblast Limited has 25% stronger performance.

Summary

Mesoblast Limited beats on 4 of the 7 factors Edesa Biotech Inc.