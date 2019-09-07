Comparison of Edesa Biotech Inc. (EDSA) and Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO)

Both Edesa Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:EDSA) and Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Edesa Biotech Inc.
|6
|78046.48
|N/A
|-1.16
|0.00
|Mesoblast Limited
|5
|29.51
|N/A
|-0.92
|0.00
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Edesa Biotech Inc. and Mesoblast Limited.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us Edesa Biotech Inc. and Mesoblast Limited’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Edesa Biotech Inc.
|0.00%
|-51.1%
|-48.4%
|Mesoblast Limited
|0.00%
|-17.1%
|-13.1%
Volatility and Risk
Edesa Biotech Inc. is 127.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 2.27. In other hand, Mesoblast Limited has beta of 1.85 which is 85.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.
Liquidity
Edesa Biotech Inc.’s Current Ratio is 9.2 while its Quick Ratio is 9. On the competitive side is, Mesoblast Limited which has a 1.9 Current Ratio and a 1.9 Quick Ratio. Edesa Biotech Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Mesoblast Limited.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
The shares of both Edesa Biotech Inc. and Mesoblast Limited are owned by institutional investors at 25.9% and 2.6% respectively. Insiders owned 1.3% of Edesa Biotech Inc. shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Edesa Biotech Inc.
|-1.21%
|-31.65%
|-21.79%
|-37.91%
|-44.29%
|-10.62%
|Mesoblast Limited
|-2.83%
|1.98%
|-8.85%
|13.44%
|-27.26%
|25%
For the past year Edesa Biotech Inc. has -10.62% weaker performance while Mesoblast Limited has 25% stronger performance.
Summary
Mesoblast Limited beats on 4 of the 7 factors Edesa Biotech Inc.
